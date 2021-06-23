Zimbabwe Cricket announce schedule for home series against Bangladesh

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) declared the schedule for their upcoming home series against Bangladesh on Tuesday (June 22). This tour will begin on July 7 with a Test match and culminate with a T20I on July 27.

Bangladesh will play one Test, three ODIs and three T20Is against the home team. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, all games will happen in Harare, with zero fans in attendance. Here is the schedule of Bangladesh's Zimbabwe tour:

Only Test - July 7-11, 1:00 PM IST (9:30 AM Local Time)

1st ODI - July 16, 1:00 PM IST (9:30 AM Local Time)

2nd ODI - July 18, 1:00 PM IST (9:30 AM Local Time)

3rd ODI - July 20, 1:00 PM IST (9:30 AM Local Time)

1st T20I - July 23, 4:00 PM IST (12:30 PM Local Time)

2nd T20I - July 25, 4:00 PM IST (12:30 PM Local Time)

3rd T20I - July 27, 4:00 PM IST (12:30 PM Local Time)

(All matches of the Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh series will happen at the Harare Sports Club.)

Bangladesh has an opportunity to cement its place at the top of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League standings

Bangladesh attained the first position on the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table after defeating Sri Lanka in its previous ODI series

The Bangladesh cricket team will play an ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series against Zimbabwe during this tour. A series win against the African team could help them cement their top spot in the standings.

Bangladesh are currently number one with 50 points in nine matches. Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe cricket team is in the 11th position with only one win in three games. It will be interesting to see if Bangladesh can take a big lead on the points table by winning the Zimbabwe series.

