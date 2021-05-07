Azhar Ali and Abid Ali record tons to put Pakistan in a comfortable position against Zimbabwe on Day 1

Azhar Ali and Abid Ali tormented the home team at the Harare Sports Club on the opening day of the second Test between Zimbabwe and Pakistan.

Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bat first. However, the visitors lost the wicket of Imran Butt in the eighth over. Former captain Azhar Ali then combined with Abid Ali to stitch a 236-run partnership for the second wicket.

Fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani brought back Zimbabwe into the game by dismissing Azhar Ali, Babar Azam and Fawad Alam in quick succession. The day ended with Pakistan at 268/4 in 90 overs.

Brief scores after Day 1: Pakistan 268/4 (Azhar Ali 126, Abid Ali 118*; Blessing Muzarabani 3/41, Richard Ngarava 1/35)

The Abid Ali and Azhar Ali show in Harare

Pakistan's two top-order batsmen shone in Harare. (Image Courtesy: Zimbabwe Cricket)

After recording an innings win in the first Test, Pakistan continued their momentum against Zimbabwe in the final game of the series. Although Richard Ngarava got the better of Imran Butt early on, Abid Ali and Azhar Ali ensured that their opponents did not gain the upper hand in the contest.

Abid and Azhar batted in the middle for 75 overs, adding 236 runs to the team's total. Azhar Ali was the first to complete his century as he recorded his 18th Test hundred off 198 balls. His partner Abid registered his third Test hundred on the 224th ball of his innings.

#2ndTest | Day 1 | UPDATE: Roy Kaia was stretchered off the field after being hit on his left knee while fielding at short leg. He's still being assessed by the medical team.#ZIMvPAK | #OsakaBatteries | #ServisTyresTestSeries | #VisitZimbabwe pic.twitter.com/QgMUV6fKbE — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) May 7, 2021

Azhar hit 17 fours and a six before Blessing Muzarabani dismissed him. Muzarabani soon picked up the wickets of Babar Azam and Fawad Alam before the two Pakistani batsmen could reach double digits. His triple strike reduced Pakistan from 248/1 to 268/4 by the end of the day's play.

Abid Ali is still unbeaten in the middle on 118*, with Sajid Khan (1*) at the other end. The Zimbabwean bowlers will be keen to send Abid Ali to the pavilion quickly on Day 2 and bowl out Pakistan.