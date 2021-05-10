ZIM vs PAK 2021: Babar Azam becomes first Pakistan captain to win first four Tests

Star batsman Babar Azam has become the first Pakistan captain to win his opening four Test matches. The 26-year-old accomplished the record after his side whitewashed Zimbabwe 2-0, thrashing them by an innings and 147 runs in the second Test in Harare on Monday (May 10).

After being appointed captain for all formats on November 30 last year, Babar Azam marked South Africa’s first visit to Pakistan since 2007 by presiding over a 2-0 win in the Test series and 2-1 in the shortest format.

The No.1 T20I batsman extended his winning streak in Tests to four by handing Zimbabwe innings defeats in both ties. Pakistan also won the T20I series against the African nation 2-1 with all the matches played at the Harare Sports Club.

They, however, started their African sojourn by beating South Africa in both limited-overs formats, 2-1 in ODIs and 3-1 in the four-match T20I series. Pakistan have thus registered six straight series wins, the sixth time they have recorded such a feat.

They won 13 successive series in 2011-12, nine in 2015-16, eight in 2001-02 and six in 1993-94.

Babar Azam leads Pakistan to highest Test rankings since 2017

Pakistan registered innings victories in both Tests versus Zimbabwe [Credits: PCB]

The 2-0 series win against Zimbabwe brought an end to Pakistan’s 2020-21 international calendar. They engaged in nine Tests, six ODIs and 19 T20Is in the 10-month window and have results to show in each format.

Babar Azam’s men climbed to fifth in the ICC Test rankings, their best position since 2017. In ODIs, they occupy second place in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, behind England, and retained fourth position in the T20I rankings.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani lauded the team for winning six consecutive series while staying in bio-secure environments. But he also highlighted the need for improvement for Pakistan to be among the top three teams in all formats by 2023.

"A lot of work still needs to be done if they have to achieve their objective of featuring in the top-three across all formats by 2023. Winning six straight series during the Covid-19 pandemic only for the sixth time in our proud cricket history is a huge achievement and reflects how challenging and difficult it has been to perform consistently at the highest level," he said.

“I want to especially thank each and every member of the squad for standing up to the rigours and demands of the unprecedented Covid-19 restrictions. It has not been easy for the players to remain in confinements away from their families and friends for extended periods and yet expected to perform each time they have stepped on to the field,” Mani was quoted as saying by a PCB press release.

Pakistan are due to travel to England to play three ODIs and as many T20Is in July, followed by a tour to the West Indies.