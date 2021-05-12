Babar Azam drops to tenth spot in ICC Test Rankings after forgettable series against Zimbabwe

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has dropped to tenth position in the ICC Test Rankings for Batsmen after a poor performance against Zimbabwe.

Azam held the ninth ranking heading into the Test series versus Zimbabwe. But he managed to score only two runs in as many Tests, leading to his ranking slide on the batting charts.

Australia's David Warner has now climbed to the ninth spot in the latest rankings. Warner has just ten rating points more than Babar Azam.

The Pakistani skipper was in great touch before this Test series. However, Babar Azam got out for a duck in the first match and managed only two runs in the second Test.

Donald Tiripano and Blessing Muzarabani dismissed Babar Azam in the first and second Test matches, respectively.

There are no other changes in the top 10, with Kane Williamson continuing to stay at the helm of the rankings. Steve Smith is right behind him, while Marnus Labuschagne, Joe Root and Virat Kohli are the other names in the top 5. Rishabh Pant, Henry Nicholls and Rohit Sharma jointly hold sixth position with 747 rating points each.

Babar Azam's teammates climbed up in the ICC Test Rankings for Batsmen

Azhar Ali inches close to the top-15

Azhar Ali, the second-highest run-scorer in the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Test series, has attained the 16th rank in the updated Test rankings. He has 673 rating points, the same as South African batsman Aiden Markram.

Abid Ali has broken into the top 40 after amassing 275 runs in two innings against Zimbabwe.

From the Zimbabwean team, Regis Chakabva has climbed to the 81st position, courtesy of his 146 runs in the series versus Pakistan. Captain Sean Williams has slipped to 27th after missing the series.