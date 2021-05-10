Shahid Afridi congratulates Pakistan after Babar Azam's men whitewash Zimbabwe 

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi heaped praise on the current squad for their brilliant performance against Zimbabwe. Under Babar Azam's leadership, Pakistan thrashed their African rivals 2-0 in the Test series at Harare Sports Club.

Pakistan had won the first Test by an innings and 116 runs. Earlier today, the visitors completed a clean-sweep with another innings victory over the Zimbabwean cricket team in Harare.

Commenting on Pakistan's fantastic win, Shahid Afridi wrote on Twitter:

"Great work Pakistan! It is important to give a real dominant performance wherever possible and that is what Pakistan have done. Congratulations to Azhar,Abid, Nauman, Shaheen and Hasan on fine performances. Tough luck Zimbabwe, so much to learn still!"

Shahid Afridi specially congratulated the top performers of the Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Test series.

Azhar Ali and Abid Ali were the leading run-getters for Pakistan in the two Tests, while Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hasan Ali impressed with the ball. Nauman Ali did an excellent job in both departments.

Pakistan is yet to lose a Test match in 2021

Pakistan has performed well in the game's longest format this year

The Pakistan cricket team is on a dream run in Test cricket at the moment. Babar Azam and co. have maintained a 100% win record in the red-ball arena, winning all four Tests they have played in 2021.

They first defeated South Africa 2-0 at home and then whitewashed Zimbabwe 2-0.

Pakistan will look forward to maintaining their winning momentum in the next ICC World Test Championship. The Men in Green finished in fifth place in the 2019-21 World Test Championship, earning 286 points from 12 matches.

Pakistani players will now prepare for the second phase of the 2021 Pakistan Super League (PSL), which is set to resume next month.