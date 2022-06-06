ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table (updated) as on June 6

Afghanistan tightened their grip on the third position in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table with a win against Zimbabwe earlier today (June 6). An excellent century from Ibrahim Zadran helped the visitors take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series at the Harare Sports Club.

Courtesy of their twin victories against Zimbabwe, Afghanistan have cemented their place in the top 3 of the points table. They now have 90 points from 11 matches. A win in the final ODI against Zimbabwe on Thursday would propel them to second position.

Speaking of the second ODI match between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe, visiting captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and opted to field first. Zimbabwe lost Regis Chakabva's wicket on just the second ball of the match. Captain Craig Ervine and opener Innocent Kaia stabilized the innings.

Ervine departed to the dressing room after scoring 32 runs while Innocent completed his half-century. Ryan Burl scored a fifty as well but a disciplined bowling performance from Afghanistan helped them to restrict Zimbabwe to 228 runs in their 50 overs.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Fareed Ahmed was the best bowler for the visitors. The left-arm fast-medium bowler returns with figures of 3/56 in 10 overs.

Ibrahim Zadran scores a hundred to help Afghanistan win their ninth match in ICC Cricket World Cup Super League

Chasing 229 runs to win the series, Afghanistan lost the wicket of Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the third over. Rahmat Shah and Ibrahim Zadran then stitched together a match-winning partnership of 195 runs to help Afghanistan seal the deal.

Afghanistan Cricket Board @ACBofficials



converted his fifty to an astonishing Hundred , his first of many in ODI cricket. Well played young man, bring it on!



- 196/1 (38 overs)



#AfghanAtalan | #ZIMvAFG What an outstanding inning that has been so far, pure class!!! 🤩 @IZadran18 converted his fifty to an astonishing Hundred, his first of many in ODI cricket. Well played young man, bring it on!- 196/1 (38 overs) What an outstanding inning that has been so far, pure class!!! 🤩🔥@IZadran18 converted his fifty to an astonishing Hundred 💯, his first of many in ODI cricket. Well played young man, bring it on!🇦🇫 - 196/1 (38 overs)#AfghanAtalan | #ZIMvAFG https://t.co/eRSw1jYNBe

While Zadran completed his hundred, Rahmat fell 12 runs short. Donald Tiripano dismissed Rahmat for 88. Captain Hashmatullah Shahidi completed the formalities with Zadran to guide Afghanistan home in the 45th over.

LIVE POLL Q. Can Afghanistan complete a 3-0 clean sweep against Zimbabwe? Yes No 0 votes so far