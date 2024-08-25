"Zimbabar for a reason" - Fans react to Babar Azam's twin failures in 1st PAK vs BAN 2024 Test

Babar Azam again failed to deliver for Pakistan against Bangladesh in the ongoing first Test in Rawalpindi on Day 5 on Sunday, August 25. The right-handed batter got off to a good start but perished for 22 runs off 50 balls in the second innings. He was previously dismissed for silver duck in the contest.

Babar’s dismissal left the hosts reeling at 66-3 while trailing against Bangladesh.

Notably, Babar has failed to score a half-century in his last 14 innings. The runs have dried up following his 161 against New Zealand since the Karachi Test in December 2022.

Fans on X roasted Babar Azam for his poor form with the bat in Tests. One user wrote:

"Whenever Pakistan need Babar Azam he never performs, country’s best batter isn’t reliable for sure it was all hyped. Babar Azam needs a long rest now."

Another user wrote:

"Give me Home Ground, Give me minnow, Give me flat wicket, Still I won't perform because I'm jaali (fake) king. Babar the GOAT for a reason."

A third user added:

"Babar Azam's last International 100 was against Nepal on 30 August 2023. And the last 100 in Test was against New Zealand on 26th December 2022.....!!!"

Here are a few more reactions:

Bangladesh in command against Pakistan in 1st Test after Babar Azam flops twice

A clinical bowling display has put Bangladesh on top against Pakistan on Day 5 of the ongoing first Test.

At the time of writing, the hosts were 101/4 after 31 overs in their second innings, with Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Rizwan at the crease. Pakistan are trailing by 16 runs.

Asked to bat first, Pakistan declared their first innings at 448/6. Mohammad Rizwan top-scored with an unbeaten 171 off 239 deliveries. Saud Shakeel also chipped in with 141 off 261 balls. The duo shared a 240-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Saim Ayub also scored a half-century.

Bangladesh pacers Shoriful Islam and Hasan Mahmud bagged two wickets apiece.

In response, the visitors were bundled out for 565 in their first innings. Mushfiqur Rahim starred with the bat, scoring 191 off 341 with the help of one six and 22 boundaries. Shadman Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz also chipped in with 93 (183) and 77 (179), respectively. Litton Das and Mominul Haque contributed with half-centuries.

Naseem Shah was the pick of Pakistan bowlers, finishing with figures of 3/93, while Shaheen Afridi, Khurram Shehzad, and Mohammad Ali bagged two wickets each.

Follow the PAK vs BAN 2024 1st Test live score and updates here.

