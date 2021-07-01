Zimbabwe announce 20-man squad for the one-off Test against Bangladesh, 4 uncapped players make the cut

Zimbabwe announced a 20-man squad for the one-off Test against Bangladesh, which starts on July 7 in Bulawayo. Four uncapped players - Chivanga Tanaka, Joylord Gumbie, Takudzwanashe Kaitano and Dion Myers - have been named on the roster.

Tendai Chatara has also made a comeback to the Zimbabwe Test setup. The seamer last played for his country in the longest format in 2018. Sean Williams will lead the side which is also comprised of experienced campaigners like Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano and Craig Ervine.

Zimbabwe will be keen to put on a good showing against Bangladesh in the upcoming Test. The African side were no match for Pakistan at home earlier in May in the two-match Test series as they lost both Tests by an innings margin.

Bangladesh are coming into this Test on the back of a 2-1 ODI series win against Sri Lanka.

The one-off Test between the two nations will be followed by a three-match ODI and a three-match T20I series.

Zimbabwe's squad for the one-off Test against Bangladesh

ANNOUNCEMENT | @ZimCricketv has named the following 20-man squad for the Ispahani Test Match, powered by Toffee, between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh scheduled for 7-11 July at Harare Sports Club

Squad: Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Tendai Chisoro, Tanaka Chivanga, Craig Ervine, Luke Jongwe, Roy Kaia, Kevin Kasuza, Timycen Maruma, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Milton Shumba, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano, Sean Williams (C), Joylord Gumbie, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Dion Myers.

Zimbabwe's record against Bangladesh in Tests

There is little to choose between the two teams when it comes to their head-to-head record in Tests. Both Bangladesh and Zimbabwe have won seven games apiece against each other while three matches have ended in a draw.

However, the Tigers have been the superior side in recent years, winning six of their last seven Tests against Zimbabwe. The last time the two teams met was in 2020 at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. Bangladesh won the match by an innings and 106 runs.

Zimbabwe's last win over the Asian side in Tests came in 2018. The African outfit have only been beaten once by Bangladesh at home in the longest format.

The Bangladesh Team reached Harare at 21h20 Zimbabwe time yesterday ( Tuesday, 29 June) with transits in Doha and Johannesburg.



The team will have a rest day on Wednesday followed by the first training session on 01 June.

