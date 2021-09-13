“No more airport heartaches” - Brendan Taylor posts emotional message ahead of 'last game’ for Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe legend Brendan Taylor has revealed that the third ODI of the ongoing series against Ireland in Belfast on Monday will be his last for the country.

The 35-year-old had earlier announced his retirement from international cricket during the 2015 World Cup. After playing county cricket for Nottinghamshire, he returned to play for Zimbabwe in 2017.

On Sunday, Brendan Taylor took to his official Instagram handle and announced that Monday’s encounter would be his last in Zimbabwe colours. The veteran cricketer wrote in this regard:

“It's with a heavy heart that I'm announcing that tomorrow is my last game for my beloved country. 17 years of extreme highs and extreme lows, and I wouldn't change it for the world. It's taught me to humble, to always remind myself how lucky I was to be in the position I was in for so long, to wear the badge with pride and leave everything on the field.”

Brendan Taylor said in his statement that his ultimate goal was to leave the team in a better position to where it was when he debuted back in 2004. He also thanked his friends around the world and hoped to cross paths with them again in the near future.

In his farewell message, Brendan Taylor thanked Zimbabwe Cricket, his teammates and his fans, saying that he would never forget any of them.

“Thank you for the opportunity, and I hope I have made our country proud in some small way. To my teammates and coaches past and present. I thank you from the bottom of my heart. I will never forget you all. To the fans back home who have been so loyal to me over the years."

"I'm eternally grateful. To my friends at home, my parents and my best mates my two brothers who have been with me every step of the way. Thank you so much,” the former Zimbabwe captain further wrote.

Brendan Taylor also took the opportunity to express gratitude towards his wife and his kids.

“Finally to my wife @tkellyanne and our four beautiful boys. You have meant everything to me on this journey, and it wouldn't have been possible without you. No more airport heartaches. I look forward to our next chapter. I love you all very much,” the cricketer concluded.

Brendan Taylor’s career in numbers

Going into his last international match, Brendan Taylor has featured in 34 Tests, 204 ODIs and 45 T20Is. He has 2320 runs to his name in Test matches at an average of 36.25 and 6677 in one-dayers, averaging 35.7.

Brendan Taylor has also scored 934 runs in T20Is at a strike rate of 118.22. He has cracked a total of 17 international hundreds - six in Test matches and 11 in ODIs.

ICYMI: 🇿🇼 frustrated as rain ruins Ireland clash in the second ODI at Stormont as they had to settle for a share of the Super League points.#IREvZIM | #SuperLeague | #VisitZimbabwe | #BowlOutCovid19 pic.twitter.com/v0OJAMbnBl — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) September 11, 2021

He scored 49 in the first ODI of the series against Ireland, a match which Zimbabwe won by 38 runs. Brendan Taylor did not get to bat in the second one-dayer, as the game was washed out due to rain.

