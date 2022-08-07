IND vs ZIM 2022: “Team India please go well prepared”- Fans excited for upcoming contest as Zimbabwe beats Bangladesh in ODI series

Zimbabwe defeated Bangladesh by five wickets in the second ODI of a three-match series in Harare on Saturday. The development comes as a surprise since Bangladesh are ranked seventh in the International Cricket Council (ICC) ODI team rankings as compared to their opponents who are at 15th.

All-rounder Sikander Raza scored back-to-back centuries while skipper Regis Chakabva also slammed a ton to help the hosts take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. Two consecutive series wins for Zimbabwe across white-ball formats has left social media buzzing.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see the hosts in action against India in the upcoming ODI series. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Ishiraj @Ishiraj1 What a ODI series win by Zimbabwe… Special mention to Sikandar Raza… Team India please go well prepared… What a ODI series win by Zimbabwe… Special mention to Sikandar Raza… Team India please go well prepared…

Sourav Sinha @sourav_sinha The way Zimbabwe defeated Bangladesh, India’s series could be very interesting! The way Zimbabwe defeated Bangladesh, India’s series could be very interesting!

Delhi Capitals Fan @pantiyerfc Our series vs Zimbabwe is going to be interesting,Zimbabwe have already show the trailer vs Bangladesh. Our series vs Zimbabwe is going to be interesting,Zimbabwe have already show the trailer vs Bangladesh.

Tayyab Khan Khalil🇵🇰 @MDBasii123 .

Weldon Zimbabwe Congratulations Zimbabwe first won the T20 series and Now ODI So Happy For themWeldon Zimbabwe Congratulations Zimbabwe first won the T20 series and Now ODI So Happy For them♥️.Weldon Zimbabwe https://t.co/ytFt2rpSHL

Neil ritz @FirstIndians33 is playing much better than before....it's good for the future of world cricket @ESPNcricinfo Actually Zimbabweis playing much better than before....it's good for the future of world cricket @ESPNcricinfo Actually Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 is playing much better than before....it's good for the future of world cricket

Larry Moyo @larry_moyo

The transformation of Zimbabwe’s cricket team has been phenomenal. Unlucky with injuries, today there were 5 changes & still comfortably beat Bangladesh.



*Newcomers have been brilliant



Top with both bat & ball after a fiery start by Tigers

#ZIMvBAN ZIM BORN AGAINThe transformation of Zimbabwe’s cricket team has been phenomenal. Unlucky with injuries, today there were 5 changes & still comfortably beat Bangladesh.*Newcomers have been brilliant @SRazaB24 Top with both bat & ball after a fiery start by Tigers ZIM BORN AGAIN 🙌The transformation of Zimbabwe’s cricket team has been phenomenal. Unlucky with injuries, today there were 5 changes & still comfortably beat Bangladesh.*Newcomers have been brilliant @SRazaB24 Top with both bat & ball after a fiery start by Tigers#ZIMvBAN https://t.co/Z62z2xSYC1

Anita Kothari @AnitaKotharie @BCCI "I think team zimbabwe would perform better against India then this WI zombie players who are least bother to play for nation" @BCCI "I think team zimbabwe would perform better against India then this WI zombie players who are least bother to play for nation"

Azalfa Qureshi @AzalfaQ

#ZIMvsBAN Sikander Raza Scored Back to Back Hundred in ODIs against Bangladesh he is phenomenal these days. Sikander Raza Scored Back to Back Hundred in ODIs against Bangladesh he is phenomenal these days.#ZIMvsBAN

ء @rustincohle_7 POV: Sikander Raza against Bangladesh every second day POV: Sikander Raza against Bangladesh every second day https://t.co/NPqNpTNaEq

Muhammad Hilal @Muhamma63300277



Back to back ODI centuries

Sikander Raza is at the peak of his CareerBack to back ODI centuries Sikander Raza is at the peak of his Career Back to back ODI centuries 👏👏 https://t.co/Zt4dAjz0M1

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash Sikandar Raza is having an unbelievable time with both the bat and ball…looking forward to India’s games vs Zimbabwe. Sikandar Raza is having an unbelievable time with both the bat and ball…looking forward to India’s games vs Zimbabwe.

Sikander Raza's form a promising sign for Zimbabwe

Star all-rounder Sikander Raza is in the form of his life. In the second ODI, he scalped three wickets and then scored an unbeaten 117, comprising 8 boundaries and 4 sixes. He shared a crucial 201-run partnership with skipper Chakabva (102 off 75) for the fifth wicket as Zimbabwe chased down 291 with 2.3 overs to spare.

He had earlier scored an unbeaten 135 runs off 109 balls to help Zimbabwe chase down 307 runs in the first ODI.

Raza was very happy after helping the hosts defeat Bangladesh in the ODI series. He said that he has put a lot of effort into achieving the success he is currently having.

Speaking on the post-match show, Raza said:

“Have put in a lot of efforts. To be able to achieve that, I'm also running out of words. Humbling feeling, don't know what to say. To be on this journey where we're winning and achieving something is great.”

The hosts will play their third and final ODI against Bangladesh at the same venue in Harare on Wednesday (August 10).

ICC @ICC



Zimbabwe take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ODI series



Watch all the



Scorecard: Another brilliant run chaseZimbabwe take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ODI seriesWatch all the #ZIMvBAN matches on bit.ly/3dculLc (in select regions)Scorecard: bit.ly/ZIMvBAN-2ndODI Another brilliant run chase 🔥Zimbabwe take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ODI series 👏Watch all the #ZIMvBAN matches on bit.ly/3dculLc (in select regions) 📺📝 Scorecard: bit.ly/ZIMvBAN-2ndODI https://t.co/hoJAyK5g3N

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe are set to play India in three ODIs, starting on August 18. The remaining ODIs will be played on August 20 and 22. The Men in Blue have already announced their squad.

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj and Deepak Chahar.

