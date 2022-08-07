IND vs ZIM 2022: “Team India please go well prepared”- Fans excited for upcoming contest as Zimbabwe beats Bangladesh in ODI series

Zimbabwe defeated Bangladesh by five wickets in the second ODI of a three-match series in Harare on Saturday. The development comes as a surprise since Bangladesh are ranked seventh in the International Cricket Council (ICC) ODI team rankings as compared to their opponents who are at 15th.
All-rounder Sikander Raza scored back-to-back centuries while skipper Regis Chakabva also slammed a ton to help the hosts take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. Two consecutive series wins for Zimbabwe across white-ball formats has left social media buzzing.
Fans are eagerly waiting to see the hosts in action against India in the upcoming ODI series. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:
Sikander Raza's form a promising sign for Zimbabwe
Star all-rounder Sikander Raza is in the form of his life. In the second ODI, he scalped three wickets and then scored an unbeaten 117, comprising 8 boundaries and 4 sixes. He shared a crucial 201-run partnership with skipper Chakabva (102 off 75) for the fifth wicket as Zimbabwe chased down 291 with 2.3 overs to spare.
He had earlier scored an unbeaten 135 runs off 109 balls to help Zimbabwe chase down 307 runs in the first ODI.
Raza was very happy after helping the hosts defeat Bangladesh in the ODI series. He said that he has put a lot of effort into achieving the success he is currently having.
Speaking on the post-match show, Raza said:
“Have put in a lot of efforts. To be able to achieve that, I'm also running out of words. Humbling feeling, don't know what to say. To be on this journey where we're winning and achieving something is great.”
The hosts will play their third and final ODI against Bangladesh at the same venue in Harare on Wednesday (August 10).
Meanwhile, Zimbabwe are set to play India in three ODIs, starting on August 18. The remaining ODIs will be played on August 20 and 22. The Men in Blue have already announced their squad.
India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj and Deepak Chahar.
