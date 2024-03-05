Zimbabwe Domestic T20 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Durham vs Mashonaland Eagles, Match 6

A total of three matches were played on Monday (March 4) in the Zimbabwe Domestic T20 2024. Mid-West Rhinos defeated Matabeleland Tuskers by 34 runs in the first match of the day.

Southern Rocks chased down the target of 150 runs against Mountaineers and won by seven wickets. Durham won the third game of the day against Mashonaland Eagles by 72 runs after posting a total of 185 runs for the loss of five wickets.

Durham are still at the top of the points table after winning both their matches. They have a Net Run Rate of +3.125. Mid-West Rhinos have moved to second place from third. They have won both their matches so far and have a Net Run Rate of +0.850.

Southern Rocks have moved to third position from fourth with one win in two matches and a Net Run Rate of 0.384. Mashonaland Eagles have slipped to fourth place from second. They have won and lost one game each and have a Net Run Rate of -1.500.

Matabeleland Tuskers and Mountaineers have lost both their matches so far and are in the last two places in the points table. They have a Net Run Rate of -1.150 and -1.722, respectively.

Colin Ackermann’s batting masterclass secures win for Durham

Matabeleland Tuskers won the toss in the fourth match against Mid-West Rhinos and elected to bowl. The Rhinos scored 152 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs.

The Tuskers were bundled out for 118 runs in 19.5 overs and lost the match by 34 runs. Antum Naqvi starred with the ball for the Rhinos and took two wickets for 21 runs in four overs. He was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Southern Rocks elected to bowl against Mountaineers in the fifth game. Mountaineers scored 149 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. Eddie Byrom’s 78 runs off 54 deliveries helped the Rocks win the match in 18.4 overs with seven wickets in hand.

Durham elected to bat in the last game of the day against Mashonaland Eagles and posted a total of 185 runs for the loss of five wickets. Colin Ackermann was the highest scorer for the team and made 90 runs off 52 deliveries.

The Eagles could make only 113 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. Durham won the match by 72 runs. Callum Parkinson was the pick of the bowlers for Durham and took three wickets for 14 runs in four overs.

