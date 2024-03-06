Zimbabwe Domestic T20 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Matabeleland Tuskers vs Mountaineers, Match 9

Mashonaland Eagles defeated Mid West Rhinos by two wickets in the seventh match of the Zimbabwe Domestic T20 2024 on Tuesday, March 5, at the Old Hararians in Harare.

Durham defeated Southern Rocks by 16 runs (via DLS method) in the eighth match of the tournament.

Durham are still in first place in the points table with three wins in three matches and a Net Run Rate of +2.878. Mid-West Rhinos occupy second place with two wins in three matches and a Net Run Rate of +0.490.

Mashonaland Eagles have moved to third place from fourth and have won two out of their three games. They have a Net Run Rate of -0.928. Southern Rocks have slipped to fourth position from third. They have won one out of three matches and have a Net Run Rate of -0.016.

Mountaineers have moved to fifth place from sixth with one win in three matches. They have a Net Run Rate of -0.779. Matabeleland Tuskers have slipped to the last position and are yet to record their first victory.

Colin Ackermann's heroics propel Durham to victory despite rain interruption

Mashonaland Eagles elected to field in the seventh match against Mid-West Rhinos. The Rhinos scored 164 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. Tadiwanashe Marumani scored 75 runs off 48 deliveries for the Eagles and helped the team win the match by two wickets in 19.4 overs.

Durham elected to bat first in the eighth match against Southern Rocks and scored 174 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. Colin Ackermann scored 52 runs off 23 deliveries and was the highest scorer for the team. The Rocks could make only 71 runs for the loss of seven wickets in nine overs before the match was interrupted by rain.

Durham were 16 runs ahead of the Rocks and won the match by 16 runs via the DLS method. Oliver Gibson took three wickets for 12 runs in two overs and won the Player of the Match award.

Matabeleland Tuskers elected to bat first in the ninth match against Mountaineers. They were bundled out for just 110 runs in 19.5 overs. Salman Mirza was the pick of the bowlers for the Mountaineers and took four wickets for 11 runs.

Mountaineers chased down the target of 111 runs in 17.2 overs with five wickets in hand. Salman Mirza won the Player of the Match award for his bowling performance.

