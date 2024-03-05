Zimbabwe Domestic T20 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Durham vs Mashonaland Eagles (Updated) ft. Alex Lees and Sean Williams

Mid West Rhinos secured a 34-run win over Matabeleland Tuskers in the fourth match of Zimbabwe Domestic T20 2024 while Southern Rocks bagged a seven-wicket win against Mountaineers in the fifth game. Meanwhile, Durham registered a 72-run comprehensive win against the Mashonaland Eagles in the sixth clash.

In the fourth clash, Mid West Rhinos batted first and posted a good-looking total of 152/8 in 20 overs. Opening batter Takudzwanashe Kaitano scored 51 runs in 36 balls with seven fours. Sean Williams was the star bowler with a three-wicket haul.

In reply, Matabeleland Tuskers got bundled out for 118 runs in 19.5 overs. Milton Shumba was the top-scorer with 27 runs in 17 balls, including two fours and as many sixes. Antum Naqvi and Ryan Burl were the standout bowlers with two wickets apiece.

Moving to the fifth match, Mountaineers posted a total of 149/9 in 20 overs. Opening batter Baxon Goptio stood out with 32 runs in 18 balls with two fours and as many sixes. Tendai Chisoro scalped a three-fer, conceding 25 runs for Rocks.

In the chase, Southern Rocks took 18.4 overs to seal the deal with seven wickets in hand. Opener Eddie Byrom was the star batter, smacking 78* runs in 54 balls with 9 fours and 1 six.

In the sixth game, Durham posted a total of 185/5 in 20 overs. Colin Ackermann top-scored with 90* runs in 52 balls, featuring four fours and five sixes. Tapiwa Mufudza scalped two wickets for the Eagles.

In response, Mashonaland Eagles could rack up only 113/9 in 20 overs, losing the game by 72 runs. No. 3 batter Tadiwanashe Marumani was the top-scorer with 37 runs. Colin Ackermann went on to shine with the ball as well, scalping three wickets.

On that note, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Zimbabwe Domestic T20 2024.

Zimbabwe Domestic T20 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 AZ Lees (DURH) 2 2 1 96 95* 96 61 157.37 - 1 - 9 2 2 C Zhuwao (ROCKS) 2 2 - 93 86 46.5 63 147.61 - 1 - 14 2 3 CN Ackermann (DURH) 2 2 1 93 90* 93 56 166.07 - 1 - 4 5 4 EJ Byrom (ROCKS) 2 2 1 82 78* 82 60 136.66 - 1 - 9 1 5 T Maruma (MOUNT) 2 2 - 64 45 32 40 160 - - - 8 0 6 T Kaitano (RHINO) 2 2 - 63 51 31.5 45 140 - 1 - 9 0 7 RP Burl (RHINO) 2 2 - 63 47 31.5 57 110.52 - - - 5 1 8 R Kaia (ROCKS) 2 2 - 50 42 25 49 102.04 - - - 6 1 9 BFW de Leede (DURH) 2 2 - 50 40 25 37 135.13 - - - 4 2 10 J Gumbie (MOUNT) 2 2 - 48 42 24 49 97.95 - - - 5 1

Alex Lees continued to dominate the run-scoring charts with 96 runs in two innings. Cephas Zhuwao retained his second rank with 93 runs in two innings. Colin Ackermann moved up from the 41st rank to secure the third position with 93 runs.

Eddie Byrom moved up from the 36th position to take up the fourth spot with 82 runs. Timycen Maruma (64) moved down from the fourth to the fifth spot. Takudzwanashe Kaitano secured the sixth slot after moving up from the 23rd spot, accumulating 63 runs.

Ryan Burl (63) slipped from the third to the seventh rank. Roy Kaia (50) descended from the fifth to the eighth position. Bas de Leede (50) slipped from the seventh to the ninth rank while Joylord Gumble slid from the sixth to the 10th rank, amassing 48 runs.

Zimbabwe Domestic T20 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 WT Mashinge (ROCKS) 2 2 48 8 - 67 6 4/32 11.16 8.37 8 1 - 2 SC Williams (TUSK) 2 2 48 8 1 31 5 3/7 6.2 3.87 9.6 - - 3 CN Ackermann (DURH) 2 2 30 5 - 32 4 3/23 8 6.4 7.5 - - 4 E Masuku (TUSK) 2 2 30 5 - 35 4 3/23 8.75 7 7.5 - - 5 CF Parkinson (DURH) 2 2 48 8 2 39 4 3/14 9.75 4.87 12 - - 6 T Musekiwa (RHINO) 2 2 36 6 - 42 4 3/24 10.5 7 9 - - 7 Salman Mirza (MOUNT) 2 2 46 7.4 - 43 4 2/14 10.75 5.6 11.5 - - 8 AA Naqvi (RHINO) 2 2 48 8 1 48 4 2/21 12 6 12 - - 9 TS Chisoro (ROCKS) 2 2 48 8 - 57 4 3/25 14.25 7.12 12 - - 10 AA Naqvi (RHINO) 2 2 - 45 30 22.5 24 187.5 - - - 5 3

William Mashinge continues to lead the bowling standings, picking up six wickets while Sean Williams climbed up from the eighth to the second spot with five scalps at 6.2. Colin Ackermann (4) rocketed from the 13th to the third position.

Ernest Masuku (4) slid from the second to the fourth slot, averaging 8.75. Callum Parkinson (4) surged up from the 17th to the fifth rank at an average of 9.75. Tashinga Musekiwa (4) slipped from the third to the sixth spot, averaging 10.5.

Salman Mirza (4) descended from the sixth to the seventh rank at 10.75. Antum Naqvi retained the ninth slot, picking up four scalps at an average of 12 while Tendai Chisoro propelled from the 23rd to the 10th rank, scalping four wickets at 14.25.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App