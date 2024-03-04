Zimbabwe Domestic T20 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Mashonaland Eagles vs Matabeleland Tuskers (Updated) ft. Alex Lees and Ryan Burl

A total of three matches were played in the Zimbabwe Domestic T20 2024 on Sunday, March 3. Southern Rocks faced Mid-West Rhinos in the first game, where the Rhinos won the toss and elected to bowl. The Rocks scored 177 runs for the loss of six wickets.

Cephas Zhuwao was the highest scorer for the Rocks and made 86 runs off 52 deliveries. Tashinga Musekiwa was the pick of the bowlers for the Rhinos and took three wickets for 24 runs in four overs.

The Rhinos scored exactly 177 runs at the end of the 20th over mark in their innings and the match ended in a tie. The Rhinos scored 17 runs in their super over, while the Rock were bundled out for just two runs. The Rhinos won the match by 15 runs. William Mashinge was the pick of the bowlers for the Rocks and took four wickets for 32 runs in four overs.

In the second game, Durham elected to bat after winning the toss against Mountaineers. They scored 192 runs for the loss of four wickets in 20 overs. Alex Lees was the highest scorer for them and scored 95 runs off 59 deliveries. Tendai Chatara and Salman Mirza took two wickets each for the Mountaineers.

Mountaineers could make only 139 runs for the loss of seven wickets and lost the match by 53 runs. Only three batters managed to make double-digit scores. Lees won the Player of the Match award.

Mashonaland Eagles elected to bat after winning the toss against Matabeleland Tuskers in the third match. They made 136 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. None of the batters managed to make more than 30 runs for the team.

The Tuskers could make 124 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. The Eagles won the match by 12 runs. Tanaka Chivanga was the highest wicket-taker for the Eagles and took three wickets for 25 runs.

Zimbabwe Domestic T20 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 AZ Lees (DURH) 1 1 1 95 95* - 59 161.01 - 1 - 9 2 2 C Zhuwao (ROCKS) 1 1 - 86 86 86 52 165.38 - 1 - 13 2 3 RP Burl (RHINO) 1 1 - 47 47 47 31 151.61 - - - 5 1 4 T Maruma (MOUNT) 1 1 - 45 45 45 29 155.17 - - - 6 0 5 R Kaia (ROCKS) 1 1 - 42 42 42 31 135.48 - - - 6 1 6 J Gumbie (MOUNT) 1 1 - 42 42 42 38 110.52 - - - 4 1 7 BFW de Leede (DURH) 1 1 - 40 40 40 24 166.66 - - - 2 2 8 LM Jongwe (TUSK) 1 1 - 34 34 34 36 94.44 - - - 4 0 9 CJ Chibhabha (EAGLE) 1 1 - 30 30 30 40 75 - - - 1 0 10 G Clark (DURH) 1 1 - 30 30 30 22 136.36 - - - 5 1

Alex Lees finished the first day of the tournament as the highest scorer and made 95 runs off 59 deliveries. Cephas Zhuwao made 86 runs in his first outing and was the second-highest run-scorer.

Ryan Burl scored 47 runs and is in third place on this list of the batters with the most runs. Timycen Maruma has 42 runs to his name off 29 deliveries in his first outing and was the fourth-highest run-scorer.

Roy Kaia is in fifth place with 42 runs off 31 deliveries for the Rocks.

Zimbabwe Domestic T20 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 WT Mashinge (ROCKS) 1 1 24 4 - 32 4 4/32 8 8 6 1 - 2 E Masuku (TUSK) 1* 1 18 3 - 23 3 3/23 7.66 7.66 6 - - 3 T Musekiwa (RHINO) 1 1 24 4 - 24 3 3/24 8 6 8 - - 4 TL Chivanga (EAGLE) 1* 1 24 4 - 25 3 3/25 8.33 6.25 8 - - 5 Salman Mirza (MOUNT) 1 1 24 4 - 14 2 2/14 7 3.5 12 - - 6 Hamza Sajjad (EAGLE) 1* 1 24 4 - 20 2 2/20 10 5 12 - - 7 SC Williams (TUSK) 1* 1 24 4 - 24 2 2/24 12 6 12 - - 8 AA Naqvi (RHINO) 1 1 24 4 - 27 2 2/27 13.5 6.75 12 - - 9 LS Robinson (DURH) 1 1 24 4 - 28 2 2/28 14 7 12 - - 10 Jalat Khan (ROCKS) 1 1 24 4 - 37 2 2/37 18.5 9.25 12 - -

William Mashinge was the most successful bowler on the first day of the tournament. He took four wickets for 32 runs for the Rocks. Ernest Masuku is in second position with three wickets off 23 runs in the first match.

Tashinga Musekiwa picked three wickets for 24 runs in four overs for the Rhino in the first match. He is in third place. Tanaka Chivanga took three wickets for 18 runs in the first match for the Eagles and is in fourth place.

Salman Mirza took two wickets for 14 runs in his first outing of the tournament and is in fifth place.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App