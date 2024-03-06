Zimbabwe Domestic T20 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Matabeleland Tuskers vs Mountaineers (Updated) ft. Colin Ackermann

Mashonaland Eagles secured a two-wicket win over Mid West Eagles in the seventh game of the Zimbabwe Domestic T20 2024 competition, while Durham bagged a 16-run win against Southern Rocks in the eighth game. Mountaineers bagged a five-wicket win against Matabeleland Tuskers in the ninth clash.

In the seventh contest, Mid West Rhinos batted first and made 164-5 in 20 overs. Nyasha Mayavo top-scored with 36*, while Marshal Takodza scalped two wickets for the Eagles.

In response, Eagles finished off the chase in 19.4 overs with two wickets in hand. Keeper-batter Tadiwanashe Marumani smacked a 75-run knock off 48 deliveries, featuring six fours and four sixes to steer his side over the line.

Moving to the eighth contest, Durham scored 174-5 after batting first. Colin Ackermann was the standout batter, accumulating 52 off 23, featuring four fours and three sixes. Jalat Khan and Dylan Hondo secured two wickets apiece for the Rocks.

In response, Southern Rocks were reduced to 71-7 in nine overs before rain interrupted play. Oliver Gibson pocketed three wickets, conceding 12 runs. Eventually, Durham were declared the winners by 16 runs via the DLS method.

In the ninth game, Tuskers batted first but got bundled out for a below-par 110 in 19.5 overs. Sean Williams was the top-scorer with 38, while Salman Mirza scalped a four-wicket haul

In the chase, Brian Bennett (25), Peter Moor (23) and Wellington Masakadza (19*) stood tall and sealed the deal for the Mountaineers in 17.2 overs with five wickets remaining.

On that note, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Zimbabwe Domestic T20 2024.

Zimbabwe Domestic T20 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 CN Ackermann (DURH) 3 3 1 145 90* 72.5 79 183.54 - 2 - 8 8 2 T Marumani (EAGLE) 3 3 - 113 75 37.66 81 139.5 - 1 - 9 6 3 AZ Lees (DURH) 3 3 1 102 95* 51 67 152.23 - 1 - 10 2 4 C Zhuwao (ROCKS) 3 3 - 99 86 33 69 143.47 - 1 - 15 2 5 EJ Byrom (ROCKS) 3 3 1 99 78* 49.5 77 128.57 - 1 - 12 1 6 RP Burl (RHINO) 3 3 - 90 47 30 88 102.27 - - - 5 2 7 T Maruma (MOUNT) 3 3 - 83 45 27.66 55 150.9 - - - 8 1 8 BFW de Leede (DURH) 3 3 - 79 40 26.33 64 123.43 - - - 6 2 9 T Kaitano (RHINO) 3 3 - 78 51 26 53 147.16 - 1 - 11 1 10 AA Naqvi (RHINO) 3 3 - 74 30 24.66 41 180.48 - - - 10 3

Colin Ackermann moved up from third to top spot with 145 runs. Tadiwanashe Marumani climbed up from 17th to second with 113 runs. Alex Less (102) slipped from the top to third.

Cephas Zhuwao (99) slid from second to fourth. Eddie Byrom retained his fifth spot in the Zimbabwe Domestic T20 2024 run taable, amassing 99 runs. Ryan Burl (90) ascended one spot to secure the sixth spot. Timycen Maruma (81) descended from fifth to seventh.

Bas de Leede (79) moved up one position to eighth. Takudzwanashe Kaitano (78) slid from sixth to ninth, while Antum Naqvi (74) surged from 11th to tenth.

Zimbabwe Domestic T20 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Salman Mirza (MOUNT) 3 3 69 11.3 1 54 8 4/11 6.75 4.69 8.62 1 - 2 SC Williams (TUSK) 3 3 60 10 1 44 6 3/7 7.33 4.4 10 - - 3 WT Mashinge (ROCKS) 3 3 60 10 - 94 6 4/32 15.66 9.4 10 1 - 4 E Masuku (TUSK) 3 3 54 9 - 61 5 3/23 12.2 6.77 10.8 - - 5 CF Parkinson (DURH) 3 3 60 10 2 65 5 3/14 13 6.5 12 - - 6 AA Naqvi (RHINO) 3 3 72 12 2 79 5 2/21 15.8 6.58 14.4 - - 7 Jalat Khan (ROCKS) 3 3 72 12 - 93 5 2/23 18.6 7.75 14.4 - - 8 CN Ackermann (DURH) 3 3 42 7 - 47 4 3/23 11.75 6.71 10.5 - - 9 CK Tshuma (TUSK) 3 3 44 7.2 - 50 4 2/29 12.5 6.81 11 - - 10 T Musekiwa (RHINO) 3 3 42 7 - 51 4 3/24 12.75 7.28 10.5 - -

Salman Mirza (8) rocketed from seventh to the summit of the Zimbabwe Domestic T20 2024 wickets table. Sean Williams remains second with six scalps at 7.33, while William Mashinge slid two spots to third with six scalps at 15.66.

Ernest Masuku (5) and Callum Parkinson (5) remain fourth and fifth respectively at 10.6 and 13 respectively. Antum Naqvi moved up from eighth to sixth with five wickets at 15.8. Jalat Khan (5) moved up from 13th to seventh at 18.6.

Charlton Tshuma propelled himself from 15th to eighth, scalping four wickets at 10. Colin Ackermann slipped from third to ninth, picking up four wickets at 11.75. Tashinga Musekiwa slid from sixth to tenth, claiming four wickets at 12.75.

