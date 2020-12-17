Zimbabwe to host 2023 ODI World Cup Qualifiers

Zimbabwe will host the ODI World Cup Qualifiers for the 2023 tournament in India between June 18 and July 9. The announcement came from a revised schedule by the ICC, owing to the postponements caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

India, the hosts of the rescheduled 2023 ODI World Cup, have already qualified for the same. They will be joined by seven other top Super League teams based on the rankings at the end of the cycle.

The bottom five teams from the ODI Super League are set to compete with the three best teams from League 2 in the ODI World Cup Qualifiers.

“When we rescheduled the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 to October and November 2023 it enabled us to extend the window for qualification events to take place and thereby ensure we maximise the opportunity for qualification to be decided on the field of play,” ICC Head of Events Chris Tetley said in a statement.

He mentioned that the priority will remain to maintain the safety of the participants in the events.

“We have worked very closely with Members and stakeholders to reschedule 96 ODIs and 60 List-A matches and will continue to maintain the safety of participants in our events as our highest priority,” he added.

ICC has announced the schedule for the World League 2 and Challenge League. They will run parallel with the Super League that is set in place for the ODI World Cup qualification.

The World Cup League 2 ODIs are scheduled to begin on March 19, with Oman playing host to Nepal and USA in the sixth series of six ODIs.

“There will be 96 ODIs played across the 14 series that are scheduled to be played in 2021 and 2022 respectively and the remaining two in early 2023,” the ICC said.

The Cricket World Cup Challenge League has two divisions, with the Cricket World Cup Challenge League A starting on August 15 and League B expected to start from September 1. Both divisions will have 15 matches each.

“The final Challenge League B event has been scheduled for February 2022 and A for September 2022, with 60 List-A matches due to be played,” the governing body said.

The rescheduling of the 2023 ODI World Cup has helped

The ICC explained the top three teams from League 2 will automatically earn their place in the ODI World Cup Qualifiers.

"After the 21 tri-series in League 2 have been completed the top three teams will confirm their place in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023," ICC stated

The bottom four teams will be dropped into a Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-Off 2023, which has been added as a repechage event to the Global Qualifier for the ODI World Cup.

“The bottom four teams will drop into the Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-Off 2023 – which is a repechage event to the Global Qualifier – and will be joined by the winner of Challenge League A and B."

Finally, the top two teams from the Play-Off will qualify for the World Cup Qualifiers and keep their hopes intact for a spot in the 2023 ODI Cricket World Cup.