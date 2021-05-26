Zimbabwe's Ryan Burl might face "disciplinary action" over tweet seeking sponsors

Zimbabwe batsman Ryan Burl finds himself under the crosshairs of the country's cricket board after his emotional plea for sponsorship went viral on social media. The 27-year-old can now face "disciplinary action" from Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC), which could even directly reflect on his international career.

Ryan Burl recently tweeted a photo of his tattered shoes, claiming he has to glue the pair after every series. The request was heard as Puma came forward to help him and the entire Zimbabwe team. However, some 'higher-ups' at ZC are irked by the events and feel it has damaged the image of the organization.

Time to put the glue away, I got you covered @ryanburl3 💁🏽 https://t.co/FUd7U0w3U7 — PUMA Cricket (@pumacricket) May 23, 2021

Local journalist Adam Theo reported the same in a series of tweets on Wednesday.

"I’m told that certain members high up in Zimbabwe Cricket are angry at Ryan Burl’s plea for sponsorship help as it “reflects bad on the organisation. I’m also told that the same members want disciplinary action to be enforced. This would be a terrible move by Zim Cricket," wrote Theo.

Ryan Burl has featured in two Tests, 18 ODIs and 25 T20Is for Zimbabwe since making his international debut in 2017. A middle-order batsman, he has scored 660 runs across three formats so far.

Ryan Burl could be in for behind the doors team selection omissions

Knowing how ZC works, this won’t be public disciplinary action but rather behind the doors nonsense. Don’t be surprised to see team selection omissions and similar techniques used. Hope I’m wrong. — Adam Theo🇿🇼🏏 (@AdamTheofilatos) May 23, 2021

Theo further claimed that the possible "disciplinary action" won't be a public one. According to him, Ryan Burl might instead face team selection omissions and similar steps.

"Knowing how ZC works, this won’t be public disciplinary action but rather behind the doors nonsense. Don’t be surprised to see team selection omissions and similar techniques used. Hope I’m wrong," he added.

Ryan Burl recently featured in a T20I series against Pakistan, scoring 17 runs in two innings. Zimbabwe are now set to tour Ireland for three ODIs and three T20Is in August.

Look what is on its way 🔜✈️



Thanks @pumacricket https://t.co/d8oqi25X6T — Ryan Burl (@ryanburl3) May 24, 2021