Zim Vs Ban 2021: Zimbabwe beat Bangladesh by 23 runs in the second T20I

Zimbabwe finally managed to secure a victory against Bangladesh in the second T20I. The hosts lost a solitary Test, all three ODIs, and the first T20I against Bangladesh. Their win in the second T20I is a welcome change for the African nation.
Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bat in the second T20I. They scored 166 for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Wesley Madhevere was the star with the bat and scored an impressive 73 from 57 balls, including five boundaries and three maximums, his third half-century in T20Is. He put on 57 runs for the third wicket with Dion Myers who scored 26 from 21 balls.
Ryan Burl played a cameo towards the end of the innings and scored 34 runs from 19 balls.
Shoriful Islam was the most successful bowler, picking up three wickets for 33 runs in four overs.
Bangladesh falter in the run chase against the Zimbabwe bowling attack
Zimbabwean pacer Muzarabani struck twice in the third over of Bangladesh's innings and dismissed Mohammad Naim and Sarkar, leaving the visitors reeling at 17-2.
Wellington Masakadza was exceptional and picked up wickets of Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah and Mehedi Hasan in a span of 12 deliveries. Bangladesh were reduced to 53-5 and never really recovered from there.
Shamim Hossain tried to accelerate the scoring and made 29 from 13 balls. But yet, he did not find any support from the lower middle order. Luke Jongwe ran through the tail and Bangladesh were bundled out for 143.
The series is now level at 1-1 with the final T20I to be played on 25th July 2021.
