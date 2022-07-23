Mushfiqur Rahim returns as Bangladesh name 16-member squad for ODI series against Zimbabwe

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced a 16-member squad for the team's upcoming three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe on Saturday (July 23).

Bangladesh's senior wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim has returned to the side for the ODI series. The seasoned campaigner had skipped the recently concluded West Indies tour to perform Hajj.

The team's Zimbabwe tour is set to kick off on July 30 with a three-match T20I series. Rahim hasn't been named in Bangladesh's squad for the T20I encounters and will only feature in the 50-over games.

Rahim is one of the most experienced batters in the Bangladeshi side. With 6697 runs from 233 games, he is currently the third-highest run-getter for his country in ODI cricket.

Tamim Iqbal will lead the side for the Zimbabwe ODIs. Pacer Hasan Mahmud has made a comeback into the side after 16 months and has been named in both the T20I as well as the ODI squad.

Bangladesh's T20I captain Mahmadullah has been rested for the T20I series and Nurul Hasan Sohan has been named as the skipper for the assignment. All six white-ball fixtures between the two cricketing nations are scheduled to be played at the Harare Sports Club.

Bangladesh suffered defeats in their Test and T20I series during the Caribbean tour. However, they bounced back by clinching a stunning 3-0 series victory in the ODI rubber.

Bangladesh squad for Zimbabwe tour

T20I squad: Nurul Hasan (capt & wk), Munim Shahriar, Anamul Haque, Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Mosaddek Hossain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Parvez Hossain Emon.

ODI squad: Tamim Iqbal (capt), Liton Das, Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mosaddek Hossain, Taijul Islam.

