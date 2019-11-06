Nicholas Pooran roped in by Yorkshire Vikings for 2020 Vitality T20 Blast

Nicholas Pooran is heading back to Headingley.

Talented young Windies batsman Nicholas Pooran has been roped in as a foreign recruit by Yorkshire Vikings for the upcoming season of the Vitality T20 Blast on Wednesday. Considering his international appointments. Pooran is expected to be available for the majority of the tournament. The southpaw has looked in good touch in the recent past and had an impressive time with the bat during the 2019 ICC World Cup.

He expressed his excitement and gratitude after getting the opportunity to represent the Vikings. He is also excited to return to Headingley after his eye-catching recent stint. Pooran was quite impressive and will look to replicate his form in the upcoming season for the Vikings.

"I'm very happy to be returning to Headingley for next season's T20 Blast. I really enjoyed my short stint there after the World Cup and feel I have a bit of unfinished business with the weather winning in a couple of the games I was scheduled to play in 2019,"

The young left-hander has a very good record in the T20 format and has made a name for himself owing to his power hitting abilities. It was his consistency in the recently concluded Caribbean Premier Lague which helped Guyana Amazon Warriors win 10 matches on a trot. The southpaw looked in great touch when he last played for the Vikings in July 2019.

The coach of Yorkshire County, Andrew Gale rates him very highly and is of the opinion that on his day, Nicholas Pooran has the ability to win matches single-handedly. Gale was quotes by Cricbuzz, where he said,

"We all got a glimpse of what a special player he is (last season), he is box office. In T20 cricket, you always look down the team sheet to see who can win you a game, and Pooran is a guy that can win you a game on his own."

"We brought Nicholas in for what we could afford last year. With more funds available, we wanted to bring somebody in for a longer period of time. To get him for a major chunk of the competition is a big plus for us."

Gale feels that the signing of two left-handers Dawid Malan and Pooran will definitely provide solidity and add value to the team.

"In both players, you are getting proven players in the T20 format, and proven match-winners. It certainly gives us lots more experience in our line-up."

Advertisement

Yorkshire were at the receiving end of losses in some encounters last season and Gale feels that the introduction of these two southpaws will enable them to maturely deal with the pressure situations.

"I felt that last year, we missed out on close games when the pressure was on. At the back end of games, we couldn't get over the line, and bringing in experienced players helps you with that. It brings a calmness and coolness under pressure. Getting these two guys should give us that calmness.”