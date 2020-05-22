×
Nikhil Chopra feels Virat Kohli should remain captain in all formats of the game

  • Despite Rohit Sharma's IPL captaincy record, Nikhil Chopra wants Virat Kohli to continue as an all-format captain.
  • Recently, Harsha Bhogle also opined that he was not in favour of split-captaincy in India.
Aakash Arya
SENIOR ANALYST
News
Modified 22 May 2020, 22:13 IST

Virat Kohli
Former India cricketer Nikhil Chopra believes that Virat Kohli should continue to captain India in all formats of the game, despite growing pressures from different quarters as far as T20 leadership is concerned.

During a live session hosted on Sportskeeda's Facebook page, Chopra asserted the importance of having only one man as captain of the Indian cricket team. He opined that Virat Kohli remains the best bet to lead the country regardless of the format and the form Rohit Sharma has shown as captain in IPL.


"A captain is only as good as the team. You win some and lose some... As long as the Indian captain or the management doesn't say it themselves, Virat Kohli should captain all formats of the game."

He also talked about the talent and quality of former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh and claimed that the spinner was tough to play even by standards of the world's greatest batsmen.

Chopra also named Indian Test specialist Ravichandran Ashwin as a high-profile name in the list of all-time best off-spinners.


"I see Harbhajan Singh as the world's best off-spinner. But I wish Ashwin to overhaul or reach closer to Muttiah Muralitharan or Anil Kumble's record."

Harsha Bhogle not in favour of split-captaincy

Virat Kohli (left) and Rohit Sharma
Recently, Harsha Bhogle also favoured Virat Kohli as captain in all formats of the game. According to the renowned commentator, the Indian system wasn't well equipped to deal with split-captaincy and something which doesn't come to the Indians naturally.

Bhogle feels that Virat Kohli is a born-leader and has that desire to conquer each format of the game in all conditions across the world. Although, Bhogle acknowledged and praised Rohit Sharma's rise as a potent leader in the T20 format, he insisted that leading the Indian side was a completely new ball-game altogether and Virat Kohli fitted into the frame perfectly.

Rohit Sharma has four IPL titles to his name, the most by any captain whereas Virat Kohli is yet to win a single ICC tournament or IPL as captain.


"I'm not in favour of two captains when both of them are in contention to be playing for both formats, said Harsha Bhogle". 

Published 22 May 2020, 22:13 IST
