Nitin Menon becomes the third Indian umpire to feature in ICC Elite Panel

  • Nitin Menon thanked the cricket bodies that had played a significant role in his journey to the ICC's Elite Panel of Umpires
  • Nitin Menon has joined Srinivas Venkatraghavan and Sundaram Ravi in the prestigious group of Indian umpires to have gained a place in ICC's Elite Panel.
Vinay.Chhabria
CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 29 Jun 2020, 15:08 IST
Nitin Menon with Australian umpire John Ward
Nitin Menon with Australian umpire John Ward

Indian match official Nitin Menon has become the third umpire from the country to find a place in ICC's Elite Panel of Umpires. The apex cricketing body has included Menon in its Elite Panel for the 2020-21 season. The 36-year-old has replaced England's Nigel Llong.

As stated by ICC in a press release, Nitin Menon, who has officiated in three Tests, 24 ODIs and 16 T20Is, has joined Srinivas Venkatraghavan and Sundaram Ravi in the prestigious group of Indian umpires to have gained a place in ICC's Elite Panel.

A selection committee featuring ICC General Manager - Cricket, Geoff Allardice (Chairman), former player and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar, and match referees Ranjan Madugalle and David Boon, selected Nitin Menon as the replacement for Llong.

It’s a great honour and matter of pride for me: Nitin Menon

Nitin Menon discussing with John Ward during a Sheffield Shield match
Nitin Menon discussing with John Ward during a Sheffield Shield match

Nitin Menon was overjoyed after receiving a place in the ICC's Elite Panel of Umpires for the 2020-21 season.

"It's a great honour and matter of pride for me to be named in the Elite panel. To be officiating regularly along with the leading umpires and referees of the world is something that I always dreamt of and the feeling has yet to sink in," said a delighted Menon.

Although he was pleased with this announcement, Nitin Menon admitted that this new role brings higher responsibilities.

"Having already officiated in Tests, ODIs and T20Is as well as in ICC events, I understand the great responsibility that comes with the job. I look forward to the challenges and will do my best at every opportunity I get. I also feel this is a responsibility on me to take Indian umpires forward and help them by sharing my experiences," he continued.
Lastly, he thanked the cricket bodies that had played a significant role in his journey to ICC's Elite Panel of Umpires.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association, BCCI and ICC for their support and believing in my ability over the years. I would also like to thank my family for their sacrifices and unconditional support throughout my career," he signed off.

ICC Elite Panel of Umpires for 2020-21 (in alphabetical order): Aleem Dar, Kumar Dharamasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Michael Gough, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nitin Menon, Bruce Oxenford, Paul Reiffel, Rod Tucker, Joel Wilson.

ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees for 2020-21 (in alphabetical order): David Boon, Chris Broad, Jeff Crowe, Ranjan Madugalle, Andy Pycroft, Richie Richardson, Javagal Srinath.

Published 29 Jun 2020, 15:08 IST
Indian Cricket Team BCCI ICC
