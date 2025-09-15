"No one wants to remain not out and play for averages" - Former India batter's massive statement after IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match

Sanjay Manjrekar lauded the selfless approach of Team India batters following the side's dominant seven-wicket win over Pakistan in the 2025 Asia Cup. The side chased the 128-run target in 15.5 overs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.The former cricketer pointed out that almost all Men in Blue batters looked to play big shots, not worrying about protecting their batting averages. He suggested that, despite the below-par target, Suryakumar Yadav and Co. played attacking cricket instead of focusing on scoring half-centuries.The cricketer-turned-commentator said in a video posted on his Instagram handle:&quot;See, you have Abhishek Sharma, who got 30-odd in hardly any balls. And you would think he didn't get a big score. But what he does is that immediately when he comes into bat and starts hitting the good balls for fours and sixes, it just sort of flattens the opposition very early.&quot;So, this is what you get when you have this new lot coming in, and nobody is thinking we've got a small target to chase, let me remain not out getting a 50 because there are plenty of overs left. Abhishek Sharma is looking to hit every ball for a four or six, even if that means that he might get out.&quot;Reserving high praise for the Indian players after their clinical performance against Pakistan, Manjrekar added:&quot;Shubman Gill the same, Suryakumar Yadav the same, Shivam Dube the same, the way they hit the big shots towards the end. No one wants to remain not out and play for the averages. And that is where this Indian team looks brilliant. It's actually a great-looking team because of the skills that they have in bowling. Skill with batting as well, but more importantly, this selfless approach that they have, hats off!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter electing to bat first, Pakistan registered an underwhelming 127/9 in 20 overs. Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the Indian bowlers, finishing with impressive figures of 4-0-18-3.Team India chased the target comfortably. Opener Abhishek Sharma set the tone with a quick-fire 31-run knock from just 13 balls. Skipper Suryakumar batted till the end, remaining unbeaten on 47 off 37 deliveries.&quot;There is just no relief for a team like Pakistan&quot; - Sanjay Manjrekar on domination of Indian bowlers in IND vs PAK 2025 Asia Cup clashSanjay Manjrekar also hailed the efforts of the Indian bowlers in the encounter. He noted that this bowling attack has no weak link, making life difficult for a team like Pakistan.The 60-year-old added in the same video:&quot;It's just amazing how good India looks. The way they started off, Hardik Pandya getting that wicket, Bumrah with the new ball, and when these two are finished, it's not like you played out the stronger bowlers; now there is going to be a weak link somewhere. No, after that, Kuldeep Yadav comes in, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy. So, there is just no relief for a team like Pakistan.&quot;The Suryakumar Yadav-led side have kicked off their 2025 Asia Cup campaign with two comprehensive victories. They are currently placed at the top of the Group A points table.Their final group-stage match will be against Oman at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on Friday, September 19.