Noman Ali vs Ravindra Jadeja - comparing the stats of the two after 19 Tests

Left-arm spinner Noman Ali put up an impressive display with the ball in the second Test between Pakistan and West Indies in Multan despite the hosts losing by 120 runs. The two-Test series ended in a 1-1 draw.

In the first innings of the second match, Noman returned with figures of 6/41 from 15.1 overs, with three maidens and an economy rate of 2.70. West Indies were bowled out for just 163 runs following his six-wicket haul.

In the second innings, the left-arm spinner accounted for four wickets, ending with figures of 4/80 from 21 overs at an economy rate of 3.80. Therefore, he ended the match with a 10-wicket haul.

Noman Ali, 38, has played just 19 Tests in his career so far. On that note, let us compare his stats with that of India's left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja after 19 Test matches.

Noman Ali's stats after 19 Tests

Noman Ali made his Test debut against South Africa in Karachi in January 2021. Despite having significant experience on the first-class level, his Test debut came as late as 2021. He picked up seven wickets in that match, including a five-wicket haul in the second innings.

Noman Ali has played 19 Test matches in his career so far and has bowled in 36 innings. He has picked up 83 wickets at an average of 24.75 with an economy rate of 3.01. The left-arm spinner has also accounted for two four-wicket and eight five-wicket hauls (with two 10-wicket hauls).

The 38-year-old has best figures of 8/46 in an innings and 11/147 in a match with the ball. He has made some decent contributions with the bat as well. Noman Ali has batted in 26 innings and has scored 368 runs with a high score of 97.

Ravindra Jadeja's stats after 19 Tests

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, meanwhile, has played 80 Tests in his career. He has picked up as many as 323 wickets at an average of 24.14 with 13 four-wicket hauls and 15 five-wicket hauls.

Jadeja made his Test debut back in 2012 against England in Nagpur. He grabbed two wickets and scored 12 runs in the first innings while he picked up a solitary wicket in the second innings.

Looking at his numbers from his first 19 Tests, he bowled in 35 innings and claimed 81 wickets at an average of 23.14 and an economy rate of 2.22 with five five-wicket hauls. He had best figures of 6/138 in an innings and 8/76 in a match.

With the bat, Jadeja had scored 607 runs from 30 innings at an average of 23.34 with two half-centuries to his name. His best score until that period, 68, came against England at Lord's in 2014.

On the bowling front, both Noman and Jadeja have almost a similar number of wickets after 19 Tests. The Pakistan bowler has more five-wicket hauls than Jadeja had at that stage.

With the bat, however, Jadeja being an all-rounder, had more runs than that of Noman. Although the 38-year-old has not played a lot of Test cricket, he has been impressive with some remarkable performances.

