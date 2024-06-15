Nordic T20 Cup 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Finnish Cricket Association is hosting another edition of the Nordic T20 Cup that got underway on Friday, June 14. The Kerava National Cricket Ground will host all the games of the competition.

Finland, Norway and Denmark A are the three participating teams. Amjad Sher will lead the Finland T20 side while Raza Iqbal is named as the captain of the Norway team.

The last edition was held in May 2023 when Denmark won the competition, winning three games and losing just one, picking up six points.

Norway, Sweden and Finland were the other participating sides in the previous edition. The Danish Cricket Federation was the host of the Nordic Cup T20I in 2023.

Norway's Raza Iqbal was the leading run-scorer with 141 runs from five innings in the 2023 edition while Sweden’s Shahzeb Choudhry led the wicket-taking charts with 10 scalps from five innings.

Nordic T20 Cup 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

June 14, Friday

Match 1 - Norway vs Finland, 8:00 PM

June 15, Saturday

Match 2 - Finland vs Denmark A, 12:30 PM

Match 3 - Finland vs Norway, 4:30 PM

Match 4 - Denmark A vs Norway, 8:30 PM

June 16, Sunday

Match 5 - Denmark A vs Norway, 11:30 AM

Match 6 - Finland vs Norway, 3:30 PM

Match 7 - Finland vs Denmark A, 7:30 PM

Nordic T20 Cup 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The Nordic T20 Cup 2024 will be live-streamed on Cricket Finland's YouTube channel. However, there is no live telecast of the tournament for fans in India.

Nordic T20 Cup 2024: Full Squads

Finland

Atif Rasheed, Faheem Nellancheri, Jordan O'Brien, Nathan Collins, Vanraaj Padhaal, Amjad Sher (c), Ghulam Abbas Butt, Mahesh Tambe, Nicholas Salonen, Pavan Arachchige, Rizwan Ali, Ziaur Rehman, Aravind Mohan (wk), Areeb Quadir (wk), Asad Ijaz (wk), Jonathan Scamans (wk), Akhil Arjunan, Avashesh Kumar, Farrukh Zeb, Hariharan Dandapani, Parveen Kumar, Raaz Mohammad

Norway

Adnan Shinwari, Raza Iqbal (c), Walid Ghauri, Muhammad Sher Sahak, Sufyan Saleem, Wahidullah Sahak, Yes Khan, Darshana Kuruge (wk), Junaid Mehmood (wk), Khizer Ahmed (wk), Saif-Ul Islam (wk), Anil Parmar, Chaudhary Akram, Javed Khan, Qamar Mushtaque

Denmark A

TBD

