North American Cup 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The much-awaited North American Cup is set to be played from April 19 to 27. All 13 games of the tournament will be played at the Jimmy Powell Oval, George Town, in Cayman Islands.

Ad

Five teams, namely the USA, Bermuda, Bahamas, and Cayman Islands and Canada will take part in the tournament. The competition will follow a single round-robin format, which will see each team playing others once in the league stage. Then, the top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals, followed by the final on April 27.

Monank Patel, Terryn Fray, Navneet Dhaliwal and Conroy Wright will captain the USA, Bermuda, Canada and Cayman Islands sides, respectively. Meanwhile, Bahamas are yet to announce their squad.

Ad

Trending

On that note, let's check out the schedule, live-streaming details and squads of the tournament.

North American Cup 2025: Full Schedule (All timings are in IST)

Saturday, April 19

Match 1 - United States of America vs Cayman Islands, 8.30pm

Match 2 - Bermuda vs Canada, 1am (April 20)

Sunday, April 20

Match 3 - United States of America vs Bahamas, 8.30pm

Match 4 - Cayman Islands vs Bermuda, 1am (April 21)

Ad

Monday, April 21

Match 5 - Bahamas vs Canada, 8.30pm

Match 6 - United States of America vs Bermuda, 1am (April 22)

Wednesday, April 23

Match 7 - Cayman Islands vs Canada, 8.30pm

Match 8 - Bahamas vs Bermuda, 1am (April 24)

Thursday, April 24

Match 9 - Cayman Islands vs Bahamas, 8.30pm

Match 10 - United States of America vs Canada, 1am (April 25)

Saturday, April 26

1st Semi Final: TBC vs TBC, 8.30pm

2nd Semi Final: TBC vs TBC, 1am (April 27)

Sunday, April 27

Ad

Final: TBC vs TBC, Final, 1am (April 28)

North American Cup 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The North American fans can hop on the Willow TV platform to live-stream the tournament. Meanwhile, the Indian fans can catch the live action on the FanCode app and website.

North American Cup 2025: Full Squads

USA

Monank Patel (c), Jessy Singh (vc), Rahul Jariwala, Aaron Jones, Shayan Jahangir, Saietja Mukkamala, Milind Kumar, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Ali Sheikh, Yasir Mohammad, Akhilesh Bodugum, Vatsal Vaghela, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ayan Desai, Aarin Nadkarni.

Ad

Bermuda

Terryn Fray (c), Onias Bascome, Derrick Brangman, Zeko Burgess, Alex Dore, Allan Douglas, Kevon Fubler, Jermal Proctor, Delray Rawlins, Dalin Richardson, Jarryd Richardson, Dominic Sabir, Marcus Scotland, Sinclair Smith.

Canada

Navneet Dhaliwal (c), Dilpreet Bajwa, Saad Bin Zafar, Jaskaran Buttar, Mansab Gill, Akhil Kumar, Shreyas Movva (wk), Ali Nadeem, Yuvraj Samra, Kaleem Sana, Shivam Sharma, Ravinderpal Singh, Sukhjinder Singh, Kanwarpal Tathgur (wk), Harsh Thaker.

Cayman Islands

Conroy Wright (c), Ramon Sealy (vc), Jermaine Baker (wk), Jahmeal Buchanan, Davion Codner, Sacha de Alwis, Romeo Dunka, Romario Edwards, Sam Foster, Alistair Ifill, Karthik Jayaraj, Demar Johnson, Akshay Naidoo, Rickel Walker, Adrian Wright.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sportz Connect Sportz Connect brings you updates from the sporting world. Made by sports fans for fellow sports fans. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️