North Island vs South Island Women's T20 Series 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The North Island vs South Island Women's T20 Series 2024 is a three-match domestic T20 series hosted by the New Zealand Cricket. The third edition of the tournament starts on Friday, March 1, and will conclude on Sunday, March 3.

North Island Women and South Island Women will compete in these three matches at McLean Park in Napier. The first edition of the tournament was played in 2011 and North Island Women won the three-match series by a 2-1 margin.

The series returned after more than a decade last year to provide extended opportunities to female cricketers. North Island Women won the last edition of the tournament as well.

The purpose of this season is to provide more opportunities to cricketers and close the gap between Domestic and international cricket. The players have been picked on the basis of their performance in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield and Super Smash tournaments.

A total of five centrally contracted players have been picked in the two sides for this series. Hayley Jensen and Kate Anderson are in the South Island team, while Izzy Gaze, Georgia Plimmer and Molly Penfold are in the North Island’s squad.

Leigh Kasperek has been appointed the captain of the North Island team, while Hayley Jensen has been named the skipper of the South Island. Jensen led Otago Sparks to the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2023-24 title on Sunday, February 25. The South squad contains a total of seven players from Otago Sparks, including Jensen.

North Island vs South Island Women's T20 Series 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Friday, March 1

Match 1 - North Island Women vs South Island Women, 3:00 AM

Saturday, March 2

Match 2 - North Island Women vs South Island Women, 3:00 AM

Sunday, March 3

Match 3 - North Island Women vs South Island Women, 3:00 AM

North Island vs South Island Women's T20 Series 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: New Zealand Cricket YouTube Channel

Live Telecast: N/A

North Island vs South Island Women's T20 Series 2024: Full Squads

North Island Women

Emma McLeod, Georgia Plimmer, Prue Catton, Saachi Shahri, Bree Illing, Flora Devonshire, Josie Penfold, Leigh Kasperek (c), Mikaela Greig, Isabella Gaze (wk), Marama Downes, Molly Penfold, Nensi Patel

South Island Women

Caitlin Blakely, Isobel Sharp, Kate Anderson, Olivia Gain, Claudia Green, Felicity Leydon-Davis, Hayley Jensen (c), Bella James (wk), Polly Inglis (wk), Emma Black, Gabby Sullivan, Jessica Simmons, Sarah Asmussen

