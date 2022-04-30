Norway vs Guernsey, 3rd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The third game of the ECI Spain Tri-Series 2022 sees Norway square off against Guernsey. The Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria, Spain will host this contest.

This will be the third game of the series for Norway. They beat Guernsey in their first game and will play Spain in the morning before taking on Guernsey again in the afternoon. Both Norway and Guernsey faced off in the opening game of the Tri-Series.

After electing to bat first, Norway got off to a shaky start as they were reeling at 50/5 in the 13th over. In walked Muhammad Sher Sahak and changed the course of the match by smashing 70 off just 29 balls to help his side post 137/7 on the board.

Guernsey batters failed to adapt to the conditions and were unsuccessful in building big partnerships. They managed to score only 100/7 in their 20 overs and fell short by 37 runs. They need to be on their toes while facing Norway on Saturday. Norway, meanwhile, will be looking to complete a double over Guernsey.

Norway vs Guernsey Match Details

Match: Norway vs Guernsey, 3rd T20I, ECI Spain Tri-Series, 2022

Date and Time: April 30th, 2022, Saturday, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Almeria, Spain

Norway vs Guernsey Pitch Report

The pitch at Desert Springs Cricket Ground is good for bowling. The new ball bowlers will get some lateral movement off the surface and will look to pick wickets upfront. The batters have to be patient early in their innings.

Norway vs Guernsey Weather Forecast

The temperature in Almeria is expected to hover between 14 to 21 degree Celsius. There is no chance of rain, as per predictions, on Saturday and a full game is expected to be played.

Norway vs Guernsey Probable XIs

Norway

On the back of 70 from Muhammad Sher Sahak, Norway posted 137 on the board when they faced Guernsey in the first game of the series. The bowlers bowled brilliantly and defended the total successfully as they won the game by 37 runs.

Probable XI

Raza Iqbal, Khizer Ahmed (c), Walid Ghauri, Bilal Safdar, Ali Tafseer, Ali Saleem, Muhammad Sher Sahak, Wahidullah Sahak, Ahmadullah Shinwari, Abdullah Sheikh, Vinay Ravi

Guernsey

Luke Bichard bowled well and finished with two wickets as it helped them restrict Norway to 137. The batters failed to build big partnerships as they were restricted to 100.

Probable XI

Isaac Damarell (wk), Matthew Stokes, Josh Butler (c), Ollie Nightingale, Oliver Newey, Ben Ferbrache, David Hooper, Tom Nightingale, Dec Martel, William Peatfield, Luke Bichard

Norway vs Guernsey Match Prediction

Both Norway and Guernsey faced off in the opening game of the Tri-series on Friday. It was a comprehensive victory for Norway and they will be looking to complete a double over Guernsey. Guernsey need to be at their best if they want revenge for their loss on Saturday.

Norway looks a settled unit and one can expect them to beat Guernsey on Saturday.

Prediction: Norway to win this encounter.

Norway vs Guernsey telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

