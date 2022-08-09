NOS vs TRT prediction: Who will win today's The Hundred 2022 match?

The Northern Superchargers (NOS) are up against Trent Rockets (TRT) in the seventh match of The Hundred 2022 on Tuesday, August 09, at Headingley in Leeds.

The Northern Superchargers began their campaign at The Hundred 2022 with a six-wicket win over Manchester Originals. Bowling first, David Willey dismissed Phil Salt early with the team's score at 16. Jos Buttler and Wayne Madsen then put up a good stand to propel the team to 100 runs.

However, the Superchargers made a good comeback to pick up some key wickets at the backend of the innings and restrict Manchester to 161/4 in the end. Willey was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets to his name while Dwayne Bravo and Adil Rashid picked up a wicket each.

In reply, the Northern Superchargers got off to a breezy start as Adam Lyth and Faf du Plessis added 30 runs for the first wicket. They lost a couple of quick wickets in the middle but Lyth kept the innings going, scoring a 30-ball 51.

Contributions from Harry Brook (33*), David Willey (29) and David Wiese (15*) took them comfortably over the line with six deliveries to spare.

Trent Rockets, on the other hand, also registered a win in their opening match of The Hundred 2022, defeating Birmingham Phoenix by six wickets.

Bowling first, Rockets' Daniel Sams got rid of Will Smeed early in the innings. Miles Hammond and Moeen Ali then added 53 runs for the second wicket before Lewis Gregory dismissed Moeen to break the partnership.

They kept picking up wickets at regular intervals and restricted Phoenix to 143/7. Sams picked up three wickets while Samit Patel grabbed a couple as well.

Trent Rockets suffered an early blow as they lost Dawid Malan with just nine runs on the board. However, the rest of the batters came to the party to resurrect the team's innings. Alex Hales struck a 41-ball 58 while Colin Munro (36) and Joe Root (34*) ensured that they got to the target.

Both teams will be keen to continue their winning run at The Men’s Hundred 2022 and this will be an enthralling contest.

Will Trent Rockets (TRT) beat Northern Superchargers (NOS) in The Hundred 2022 match?

Both teams have won their opening games in the competition. Fans can expect a barnburner as both teams aim to maintain their unbeaten streak in the competition.

Batting has been key for both teams as they have won their respective games chasing totals. Hence, the team that bowls well is expected to come out on top in this encounter.

Prediction: Trent Rockets to win the match.

