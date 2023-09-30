"Now and forever" - Devisha Shetty shares adorable picture with Suryakumar Yadav

Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav's wife Devisha Shetty took to social media on Saturday, September 30, to share a sweet picture of the couple.

Suryakumar and Devisha first crossed paths when they were studying at the R. A. Podar College of Commerce & Economics in Mumbai. The two dated for a few years before getting married on July 7, 2016.

The couple were seen all smiles in each other's company in a recent photo. Sharing an Instagram story, the cricket star's better half wrote:

"Now and forever"

Screenshot of Devisha Shetty's Instagram story.

The batter has mentioned on several occations about his wife's big role in his success.

Suryakumar Yadav roared back to form during India's ODI series vs Australia

Suryakumar Yadav was backed by the team management despite a string of poor performances in ODIs and named in India's World Cup 2023 squad.

However, he was under the scanner for his lean patch in the 50-over format. Suryakumar silenced his critics with his batting exploits in India's recently concluded three-match home ODI series against Australia.

The swashbuckling batter scored 50 runs in the opening encounter, backing it up with a fantastic unbeaten knock of 72 off just 37 balls.

The Men in Blue will next be seen in action when they take on the Netherlands in their second and final World Cup 2023 warm-up match at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on October 3.

India will take on Australia in their first match of the World Cup 2023. The contest will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8.

India's 15-member World Cup 2023 squad

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Ravichandran Ashwin.