NRK vs ITT Prediction: Who will win today’s TNPL match?

The 14th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022 will see the Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) take on the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT). The action now shifts to Coimbatore, where the SNR College Cricket Ground will host fixtures of this leg.

Nellai Royal Kings are having a fantastic run in this year’s competition. They have played four games so far, winning them all. They currently sit at the top of the table with eight points to their name.

The Kings defeated the Madurai Panthers in their last game to retain the top spot. After being asked to bat first, the Royal Kings posted a mammoth 209 on the board in their 20 overs. The bowlers then stepped up and kept picking up wickets at regular intervals as they restricted the Panthers to 183 to win the game by 26 runs.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, on the other hand, have played two games. They got off to a winning start but lost their next game against the Dindigul Dragons. They are placed sixth in the points table with only two points to their name.

The Tamizhans’ batters struggled to get going as they only managed to score 145 against the Dindigul Dragons. The bowlers only managed to pick up a single wicket as the Dragons chased down the total in the penultimate over.

TNPL 2022: Who will win today’s match?

The IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in action (Image Courtesy: Times24 TV)

The Nellai Royal Kings are playing brilliant cricket in this year’s competition. They are yet to lose a game and will be high on confidence.

The Tamizhans, meanwhile, have lost their last game and need to be on their toes to challenge the Royal Kings on Sunday. They will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they face the table-toppers in their next fixture.

Baba Indrajith has been leading the Nellai Royal Kings outstandingly so far. They will look to stay unbeaten in this year’s competition when they face the Tamizhans on Sunday.

The Royal Kings look a settled unit and start as the favorites against the Tamizhans. They are expected to finish on the winning side.

Prediction: Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) to win today’s TNPL match.

