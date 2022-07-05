NRK vs MP Prediction: Who will win today’s TNPL match?

The 10th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 sees the Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) lock horns with the Madurai Panthers (MP). The NPR College Ground in Dindigul will host this contest.

Nellai Royal Kings have got off to a brilliant start to this year’s competition. They have won all three of their games so far to sit at the top of the table. They beat the Dindigul Dragons in their previous fixture to stay unbeaten in the competition.

Bowling first, the Royal Kings restricted the Dragons to 130 at the end of their innings of 12 overs. Sri Neranjan starred with the ball as he picked up three wickets. Baba Aparajith (59*) and Sanjay Yadav (55*) stepped up for them in the chase as they put up a solid unbeaten partnership for the third wicket to take their side home with one over to spare.

Madurai Panthers, meanwhile, are also unbeaten in the competition so far. They have won both of their games so far to sit below the Royal Kings in the points table. They edged the Lyca Kovai Kings in their last game in a nail-biting contest.

After electing to bowl first, the Panthers’ bowlers did a fine job of knocking over the Lyca Kovai Kings on 151. R Silambarasan finished with figures of 3/28 in his four overs. NS Chaturved led the charge with the bat as he scored 75 off 45 balls to help his side chase down the total with one ball to spare.

TNPL 2022: Who will win today’s match?

The Nellai Royal Kings team in action (Image Courtesy: Flickr)

Both Nellai Royal Kings and Madurai Panthers are unbeaten in this year’s competition so far and occupy the top two spots in the points table.

The Nellai Royal Kings have a good balance to their side as compared to the Madurai Panthers, although it will all come down to handling nerves in crunch situations on the matchday. The way the Royal Kings are playing, they are expected to stay unbeaten and retain their top spot by beating the Panthers in the 10th match of TNPL 2022.

Prediction: Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) to win today’s TNPL match.

