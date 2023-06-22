NRK vs SS Prediction: Who will win today’s TNPL 2023 match?

Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) and the Salem Spartans (SS) are set to lock horns in Match No.13 of the TNPL 2023 on Thursday, June 22. The NPR College Ground in Dindigul will host the encounter.

The Royal Kings, led by Arun Karthik, are placed fourth in the table with four points and a net run rate of +0.648 courtesy of wins in two out of three matches. They lost to IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans by seven wickets in their previous match.

After being put in to bat first, the Royal Kings were bowled out for 124 in 18.2 overs. P Bhuvaneswaran picked up five wickets to put a massive dent in NRK’s strong batting lineup.

Later, the Tamizhans chased down the target with 10 balls to spare. The Royal Kings will now be desperate to come back to winning ways.

The Spartans, led by Abhishek Tanwar, are placed fifth in the table with two points and a net run rate of -0.183 thanks to wins in one out of two matches. They will go into the game after beating Ba11sy Trichy by five wickets on June 18.

After being sent in to field first, the Spartans restricted Trichy to 139 for the loss of nine wickets. Skipper Tanwar was exceptional after he finished with figures of 4-1-9-3.

The Spartans chased down the target with 28 balls left in their innings. Kaushik Gandhi scored 52 off 32 to take his team past the finish line.

TNPL 2023, NRK vs SS Prediction: Can the Spartans beat the Royal Kings?

The Royals will go into the match as favourites. They are stronger on paper both in the batting and bowling departments. Although they lost their previous game, they are more than good enough to stage a comeback. It will need a herculean effort from the Spartans to go past their upcoming opponent.

Prediction: Nellai Royal Kings to win this TNPL 2023 match.

