NZ duo score 43 off one over, create new List A record

New Zealand cricketer Joe Carter during his U-19 days for the Kiwis (2012)

A new record was created in List A cricket when two batsmen from New Zealand scored 43 runs off a single over in the Ford Trophy, the country's domestic one-day competition.

The two batsmen, Northern District's Joe Carter and Brett Hampton, set the new world record 21-year-old Willem Ludick, who eventually went for 85 runs in his 10 overs.

Before this, the record was with Zimbabwe international Elton Chigumbura, who had scored 39 runs off Alauddin Babu while playing for Sheikh Jamal against Abahani Limited at Dhaka in the 2013-14 season.

Coming in at No.6 and No.7, Carter and Hampton finished with 102 and 95 respectively, as their side posted 313 in their 50 overs.

The sequence for the over read as follows: 4, 6+nb, 6+nb, 6, 1, 6, 6, 6

Hampton started the massacre, first getting a lucky edge off a full delivery that went past the left of the diving keeper to a boundary. He then two waist-height full tosses for consecutive sixes. Ludick followed it with a slower ball, which Hampton also managed to send past the ropes.

He then took a single off the next ball and gave the strike to Carter, who hit the last three balls of the over to the deep midwicket fence to collect three consecutive sixes.

Earlier this year, JP Duminy had broken a South Africa List A record by hitting 37 runs off one Eddie Leie over, while playing for the Cape Cobras during a Momentum one-day Cup game.

In ODI cricket, the record for most runs off one single over is with South Africa's Herschelle Gibbs, who looted 36 runs off Netherland's Dan van Bunge during their 2007 World Cup game, hitting six consecutive sixes and creating a world record.