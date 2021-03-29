McLean Park Napier pitch report and weather conditions

The second T20I of the 3-match series between New Zealand and Bangladesh will be played at McLean Park in Napier on Tuesday. The hosts will have the opportunity to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in this series by winning the Napier T20I.

The shorter boundaries will allow the batsmen to score big at McLean Park. However, the pitch has also assisted the fast bowlers here.

Interestingly, the New Zealand cricket team has a 1-2 win-loss record in Napier T20Is. Hence, Bangladesh stand a slight chance of recording a win at this venue.

The McLean Park has played host to three T20I matches so far. The average first innings score in these three T20I fixtures has been 185.

Bangladesh played a T20I versus New Zealand on this ground in January 2017. The visitors won the toss in that game and elected to field.

Mahmudullah scored a half-century for the Bangladesh team to take the score to 141/8 in 20 overs. Lockie Ferguson troubled the Bangladeshi batsmen on his T20I debut and ended with figures of 3/32 in his four overs.

In reply, Kane Williamson's unbeaten 73* ensured that the home team beat Bangladesh by six wickets.

The teams batting first have won only one out of the three T20Is played so far at McLean Park. It would not be a surprise if the captain winning the toss invites the opposition to bat first.

McLean Park Napier weather conditions

There could be a rain interruption at the McLean Park this Tuesday

There are predictions for scattered thunderstorms around 10 PM on Tuesday in Napier. This match has a start time of 7:00 PM local time, so the chances that there could be a rain interruption are very high.

The temperature will stay around 19 degrees Celsius during match time at McLean Park, while the humidity levels are expected to be over 80%.