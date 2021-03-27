Seddon Park Hamilton pitch report and weather conditions

Bangladesh's New Zealand tour will move to Seddon Park in Hamilton this Sunday.

The Kiwis recently whitewashed Tamim Iqbal's men in a 3-match ODI series, and they will start as the favorites to win the T20I series as well. Bangladesh has never beaten New Zealand in an away T20I fixture. Hence, the visitors will look forward to ending their 4-match losing streak during this series.

The Seddon Park has been a happy hunting ground for the New Zealand cricket team. This stadium has played host to 11 T20I matches so far, where the hosts have emerged victorious eight times.

The pitch at this venue assists the batsmen. In the 11 T20Is played on this ground, the team batting first has finished with a score below 150 only on one occasion.

Martin Guptill has achieved much success in Hamilton T20Is. He is the leading run-getter in T20Is at the Seddon Park, with an aggregate of 339 runs in seven innings.

In the previous T20I match played in Hamilton, New Zealand defeated Pakistan by nine wickets. Mohammed Hafeez scored a 57-ball 99 and guided the visitors to a 163-run total. The pitch was also helpful to the pacers, as Tim Southee picked up a four-wicket haul for the Kiwis.

In reply, Tim Seifert and Kane Williamson's 131-run partnership ensured that the New Zealand team won the match with nine wickets and four balls to spare.

The fans should expect the fast bowlers and the batsmen to be more successful in the Hamilton T20I match between New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Seddon Park Hamilton weather conditions

Seddon Park, Hamilton

There are no predictions for rain during the match time in Hamilton. The temperature will stay around 23 degrees Celsius in the afternoon, while the skies will remain cloudy. Besides, the humidity levels will be approximately 50%.

It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top in the New Zealand vs. Bangladesh T20I match at Seddon Park.