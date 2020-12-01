NZ v WI 2020: Seddon Park Hamilton Test records

New Zealand play their first ICC World Test Championship series after the COVID-19 break against the West Indies. The Kiwis had bulldozed India in their previous outing in the format, and they will aim to continue their winning streak in the competition when they meet the Caribbean team in Hamilton.

The wicket at Seddon Park has produced equal contests between the bat and the ball. Generally, the fast bowlers have been more successful in Hamilton. In the last Test played here, England and New Zealand played out a stalemate after five batsmen recorded centuries in three innings.

Kane returns to test cricket this week 😁



Drop a 🧡 if you’re as excited as us to watch him in action. #OrangeArmy #KeepRising #SRH | 📸: @BLACKCAPS pic.twitter.com/NfGBfBzWXv — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) December 1, 2020

The weather in Hamilton ahead of the game looks gloomy. The forecast hints that there will not be much action on the first and the fifth days. Still, New Zealand start as the favourites to win because of their phenomenal record in home conditions.

The Black Caps have momentum on their side, having beaten West Indies 2-0 in the T20I series. Here are some vital stats that you need to know from Test matches previously played at Hamilton.

Seddon Park Hamilton Test Records

As exemplified by the aforementioned New Zealand-England match, batsmen have achieved more success at this venue than most other grounds in the country. During the 2018/19 season, the Kiwis also posted a mammoth score of 715/6 on the board against Bangladesh in Hamilton.

These numbers suggest that a high-scoring Test match is on the cards. But the likes of Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, and Kyle Jamieson would be keen to ensure that New Zealand do not miss out on some crucial ICC World Test Championship points in Hamilton.

Advertisement

Stadium Name: Seddon Park

City: Hamilton

Test Matches Played: 26

Matches Won by New Zealand: 12

Matches Won by touring team: 6

Matches Drawn: 8

Highest Individual Score: 226 - Joe Root vs New Zealand, 2019

Best Bowling Figures (Innings): 7/27 - Chris Cairns vs West Indies, 1999

Best Bowling Figures (Match): 10/100 - Chris Cairns vs West Indies, 1999

Highest Team Score: 715/6 dec - New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 2019

Lowest Team Score: 93 - New Zealand vs Pakistan, 1993

Highest Successful Run Chase: 212/4 - Australia vs New Zealand, 2000

Head to Head in Hamilton: Matches - 3, Won by New Zealand - 3, Won by West Indies - 0, Drawn - 0