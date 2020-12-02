NZ v WI 2020: West Indies' ideal XI for the first Test at Hamilton

After losing the T20I series to New Zealand, West Indies will be looking to get back to winning ways when they are back in action for the first Test match of the series on Thursday. West Indies played well and gave the English team a tough fight during their previous Test series in July.

However, The Windies ended up losing the series against the English 2-1. They will look to take the positives from that tour and put on a much-improved performance in the upcoming Test series against the Kiwis.

The West Indies are currently in the 7th position in the World Test Championship (2019-2021) points table with 40 points. They will be keen to improve their standing in the points table when they take the field against New Zealand on Thursday.

Captains trophy photo shoot today before training! Here’s a video of how the #MenInMaroon plan to deal with the series! 😂 #NZvWI #WIReady 🏏🌴 pic.twitter.com/PQYLf1mZqy — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) December 2, 2020

The West Indies have a poor Test record at Hamilton

The West Indies have faced New Zealand twice at this venue and lost in both matches. The first match took place in 1999 and New Zealand won that match easily by nine wickets. The teams played another Test match at Hamilton during the West Indies tour of New Zealand in 2013.

New Zealand again won the Test comprehensively by eight wickets. Kraigg Brathwaite is the only player from the current West Indies playing XI who featured in that match. He opened the innings and went on to post scores of 45 & 7 for his team in 2013.

This time around, the West Indies team management will be hoping that Kraigg Brathwaite and Jason Holder will turn in match-winning performances as they are the cornerstones of the West Indies' Test line-up.

The West Indies have lost 4 of the last 5 Tests they have played against New Zealand. The West Indies batsmen will have to show some restraint and adeptness to tackle the swinging conditions as well as their opposition's relentless bowling attack, which comprises of Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner, and Kyle Jamieson.

Opener Kraigg Brathwaite looks in sublime touch as he scored a double century (246) in the second warm-up game a few days back. Darren Bravo also found his form, hitting a century (135) and a 93-run knock in both the warm-up matches.

The experienced duo's performances will be crucial for the team in the batting department.

The #MenInMaroon are out at @seddonpark for their final training session before the start of the first test! #NZvWI 🏏🌴 pic.twitter.com/2LaRYlFkA2 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) December 2, 2020

Shamarh Brooks, Jermaine Blackwood, and Shane Dowrich have all produced decent innings in the recent past but have lacked consistency. They will have to improve that aspect of their game if they are to help their team during the Test series.

Skipper Jason Holder will lead the bowling attack along with Kemar Roach. Holder has picked up 30 wickets in 8 matches while playing against New Zealand at a strike rate of 52.6.

Talented pacers Shannon Gabriel and Alzarri Joseph will round off their 4-men pace attack for this Test. All-rounder Roston Chase will be the lone spinner in the side. The onus will be on the batting department to post competitive totals if the team are to do well in the series.

West Indies' ideal XI:

Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Shamarh Brooks, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (w), Jason Holder (c), Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Alzarri Joseph