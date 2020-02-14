×
NZ vs Ind 2020 - 'Have to play like number 1 Test team,' says Ravi Shastri ahead of Test series

Raj
ANALYST
News
Modified 14 Feb 2020, 09:26 IST

Ravi Shastri
Ravi Shastri


Team India head coach wants his side to take the spate of injuries on their chins and move ahead and play like the number 1 Test side in the world. India have been ruthless in Tests over the last year, but a number of their key players have been injured which puts the side in a fix ahead of the Test series.




 "We need 100 points to be in contention to play at Lord's (in the World Test Championship final). Two overseas wins out of six Tests will keep us in good stead. We play six Tests overseas this year (two in NZ and four in Australia). So, that's one objective. The other is to play like the world's No. 1 Test team, because that's what this team believes in more than anything else. On the Test front, that's what we're looking at," he told TOI.

India have to choose between Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill as Mayank Agarwal's opening partner and the head coach is thrilled to have the services of both the talents. He believes Gill with all his talent is a person who will make it big on the bigger stage.




“What a wonderful talent. I have been watching him closely for two years now and the way he’s gone about it, it was only a matter of time before he got here. Whether or not he plays in this Test (Wellington), we know for sure that he’s here to stay,” he said.

Shastri also played down on any sort of competition between Shaw and Gill and said that they should realise that they are part of the national team and for them, sky is the limit. The coach also said that both the young batsmen loved facing the new ball and hence, Indian cricket was in great hands. 

Published 14 Feb 2020, 09:26 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 Indian Cricket Team Ravi Shastri Shubman Gill Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb
IND 347/4 (50.0 ov)
NZ 348/6 (48.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb
NZ 273/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 251/10 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 22 runs
NZ VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb
IND 296/7 (50.0 ov)
NZ 300/5 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
