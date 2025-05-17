OCA U-19 Men Inter District Cricket Tournament 2025: Full schedule, match timings, and live-streaming details

Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) will host the U19 Men's District Tournament 2025 from May 18. Ravenshaw Ground, Adashpur Ground, Adashpur Ground, Driems Ground, Sunshine Ground and Bidanasi Ground will host to the competition.
A total of 12 teams are participating and divided into two groups with six teams each. With a single round-robin format, each team will play the other five teams in their group once. So far, the schedule for the preliminary stage has been unveiled by the OCA.
Here's how they are slotted group-wise:
Group A - Jajpur, Bhadrak, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur-B, Sonepur, Rayagada.
Group B - Khordha, Bhubaneswar-B, Nayagarh, KIIT, Nabarangpur, Boudh.
The last edition of the tournament saw Rest of Odisha-A emerging as the winners, as they secured a seven-wicket victory over Khordha in the final.
OCA U-19 Men Inter District Cricket Tournament 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)
Sunday, May 18
Match 1 - Jajpur vs Bhadrak, Ravenshaw Ground-1, 9:30am
Match 2 - Jharsuguda vs Sambalpur-B, Ravenshaw Ground-2, 9:30am
Match 3 - Sonepur vs Rayagada, Adashpur Ground, 9:30am
Match 4 - Khordha vs Bhubaneswar-B, Driems Ground, 9:30am
Match 5 - Nayagarh vs KIIT, Sunshine Ground, 9:30am
Match 6 - Nabarangpur vs Boudh, Bidanasi Ground, 9:30am
Monday, May 19
Match 7 - Jajpur vs Jharsuguda, Adashpur Ground, 9:30am
Match 8 - Bhadrak vs Sonepur, Driems Ground, 9:30am
Match 9 - Sambalpur-B vs Rayagada, Sunshine Ground, 9:30am
Match 10 - Khordha vs Nayagarh, Bidanasi Ground, 9:30am
Match 11 - Bhubaneswar-B vs Nabarangpur, Ravenshaw Ground-1, 9:30am
Match 12 - KIIT vs Boudh, Ravenshaw Ground-2, 9:30am
Tuesday, May 20
Match 13 - Jajpur vs Sambalpur-B, Sunshine Ground, 9:30am
Match 14 - Bhadrak vs Rayagada, Bidanasi Ground, 9:30am
Match 15 - Jharsuguda vs Sonepur, Ravenshaw Ground-1, 9:30am
Match 16 - Khordha vs KIIT, Ravenshaw Ground-2, 9:30am
Match 17 - Bhubaneswar-B vs Boudh, Adashpur Ground, 9:30am
Match 18 - Nayagarh vs Nabarangpur, Driems Ground, 9:30am
Thursday, May 22
Match 19 - Jajpur vs Sonepur, Driems Ground, 9:30am
Match 20 - Bhadrak vs Sambalpur-B, Sunshine Ground, 9:30am
Match 21 - Jharsuguda vs Rayagada, Bidanasi Ground, 9:30am
Match 22 - Khordha vs Nabarangpur, Ravenshaw Ground-1, 9:30am
Match 23 - Bhubaneswar-B vs KIIT, Ravenshaw Ground-2, 9:30am
Match 24 - Nayagarh vs Boudh, Adashpur Ground, 9:30am
Friday, May 23
Match 25 - Jajpur vs Rayagada, Ravenshaw Ground-2, 9:30am
Match 26 - Bhadrak vs Jharsuguda, Adashpur Ground, 9:30am
Match 27 - Sambalpur-B vs Sonepur, Driems Ground, 9:30am
Match 28 - Khordha vs Boudh, Sunshine Ground, 9:30am
Match 29 - Bhubaneswar-B vs Nayagarh, Bidanasi Ground, 9:30am
Match 30 - KIIT vs Nabarangpur, Ravenshaw Ground-1, 9:30am
OCA U-19 Men Inter District Cricket Tournament 2025: Telecast & Live-streaming details
Unfortunately, the tournament will not be telecasted/streamed on any of the platforms. However, the fans can get a glimpse of the OCA U-19 Men Inter District Cricket Tournament 2025 on their social media channels.
