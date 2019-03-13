×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

ODI: Bowlers peg Australia back after Khawaja ton

IANS
NEWS
News
16   //    13 Mar 2019, 17:46 IST
IANS Image
New Delhi: Australia's Usman Khawaja celebrates his century during the fifth ODI match between India and Australia at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, in New Delhi, on March 13, 2019. (Photo: Surjeet Yadav/IANS)
By Baidurjo Bhose

New Delhi: Australian batsman Usman Khawaja was once again the star of the show as the visitors scored 272/9 in their 50 overs after winning the toss and batting first in the fifth ODI against India at the Ferozeshah Kotla, here on Wednesday.

Khawaja (106) and Peter Handscomb (52) set the platform for a slam-bang finish, but the Indian bowlers came back strongly as the visitors managed just 70 runs in the last 10 overs of the innings and lost 5 wickets.

Ravindra Jadeja was the star for India as he finished with 2/45 from 10 overs and was ably supported by pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/48) and Mohammed Shami (2/57). Having failed to shine with the new ball, the two came back strongly with the older ball and used the conditions beautifully.

Earlier, skipper Aaron Finch had no hesitation in batting first on a Kotla wicket that had a tinge of green. The opening stand of 76 between him and Khawaja justified his decision. In fact, they started cautiously and scored just 52 in the first ten overs. But more importantly, they had all the wickets in the bag.

India finally broke through in the 15th over when Jadeja struck. It was a typical Jadeja ball, pitched in line and turned just enough to beat Finch (27). The score read 76/1 and the packed Kotla crowd erupted in joy.

But the joy was to be short-lived as Handscomb and Khawaja combined beautifully to keep the Indian bowlers at bay. While skipper Virat Kohli tried all the options he had in his arsenal, it wasn't to be as the duo looked to start from where they left in the last game in Mohali.

It finally took a brilliant move from Kohli to send Khawaja back to the hut, but not before he had completed his second century of the series. Getting Kumar to use his variations, Kohli waited at short cover for Khawaja to play an uppish drive. The opener did just that off the last ball of the 33rd over, only for the skipper to grab an easy catch. The 99-run partnership was finally broken.

Glenn Maxwell failed to deliver as Jadeja dismissed him for just 1, once again caught at short cover by Kohli. Handscomb followed soon as a Mohammer Shami ball took the edge of his bat in the next over for Rishabh Pant to complete a regulation catch.

From 174/1, the score suddenly read a wobbly 182/4. While last match's hero Ashton Turner (20) and Marcus Stoinis (20) did try their best to finish on a high, the Indians bowled exceedingly well in the second half as they picked wickets at regular intervals to derail the Australia innings.

Advertisement

It finally took some calculative hitting from Jhye Richardson (29) to take Australia to a competitive total. Along with Pat Cummins (15), he took 19 runs from the 48th over of the innings as Jasprit Bumrah wore a sorry look. The last three overs saw Australia score 31 runs.

(Baidurjo Bhose can be contacted at baidurjo.b@ians.in)

Topics you might be interested in:
3rd ODI: Khawaja, Finch help Australia post testing score vs India
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia: 3 Reasons why India lost the third ODI even after Kohli's century
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: Important takeaways from the 3rd ODI
RELATED STORY
Kohli century in vain as Khawaja keeps Australia alive
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: 3 issues India need to address ahead of the 5th ODI
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019, 3rd ODI: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019, 4th ODI: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: 3 reasons why Australia will win the ODI series
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019, 4th ODI: Match details, Venue Stats & Key Players
RELATED STORY
Turner onslaught follows Handscomb ton as Australia level series
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
5th ODI
AUS 272/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 33/1 (7.1 ov)
LIVE
India need 240 runs to won from 42.5 overs
AUS VS IND live score
Only Warm-Up Match | Today
ENG-W 319/7 (50.0 ov)
TBA 166/10 (40.0 ov)
England Women won by 153 runs
ENG-W VS TBA live score
4th ODI
SL 87/6 (22.1 ov)
RSA
LIVE
South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl.
SL VS RSA live score
| 11:30 PM
WAU 367/10 & 2/0 (5.0 ov)
TAS 197/10
Day 2 | Stumps: Western Australia lead Tasmania by 172 runs with 10 wickets remaining
WAU VS TAS live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England Women in India 2019
IPL
Australia in India 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Bangladesh in New Zealand 2019
England in West Indies 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us