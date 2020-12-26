Odisha Cricket League 2020-21: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The inaugural edition of the Odisha Cricket League is set to commence on December 27, with the Odisha Tigers taking on the Odisha Lions in the season opener.

The 19-day event will take place at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. All games will be played at a single venue owing to the concerns of the pandemic.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all matches will be held behind closed doors, with the players staying in a bio-bubble throughout the event.

The six teams competing in this tournament will meet each other twice in the league phase, with the top four teams making it to the semis. The winner of the semi-finals will play the summit clash scheduled for January 14.

Odisha Cricket League 2020-21 schedule & match timings (All Times in IST)

December 27, Sunday

Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Lions at 3:30 PM

Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Jaguars at 7:30 PM

December 28, Monday

Odisha Panthers vs Odisha Pumas at 3:30 PM

Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Pumas at 7:30 PM

December 29, Tuesday

Odisha Lions vs Odisha Panthers at 3:30 PM

Odisha Jaguars vs Odisha Pumas at 7:30 PM

December 30, Wednesday

Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Jaguars at 3:30 PM

Odisha Lions vs Odisha Pumas at 7:30 PM

December 31, Thursday

Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Pumas at 3:30 PM

Odisha Jaguars vs Odisha Lions at 7:30 PM

January 1, Friday

Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Panthers at 3:30 PM

Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Pumas at 7:30 PM

January 2, Saturday

Odisha Lions vs Odisha Cheetahs at 3:30 PM

Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Pumas at 7:30 PM

January 3, Sunday

Odisha Jaguars vs Odisha Panthers at 3:30 PM

Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Lions at 7:30 PM

January 4, Monday

Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Jaguars at 3:30 PM

Odisha Panthers vs Odisha Pumas at 7:30 PM

January 5, Tuesday

Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Cheetahs at 3:30 PM

Odisha Lions vs Odisha Panthers at 7:30 PM

(The schedule for the remaining 10 group stage matches and the knockout games will be announced in due course)

Odisha Cricket League 2020-21 Live Streaming Details

Indian fans can catch all the action from this edition of the Odisha Cricket League 2020-21 on the FanCode App.

Odisha Cricket League 2020-21 Full Squads

Odisha Tigers

R Gochhayat, Dibyashakti Chakrabarty, Debashish Ashok Samantray, Ayush Naik, G Sankar Barik, Rupak Pradhan, Utsab Bhoi, Samir Mandal, Amin Khan, Sangram S Manjhi, Minal Parinda, Shekhar Majhi, Harshit Rathod, B Shiva, Sanjay Das, Rajkishan Patel

Odisha Lions

Chinmay Sagoo, Nauttam Bhanja, Abhisek Giri, Alok Mangaraj, Rakesh Pattanaik, Deepak Behera, Biswabhusan Bihari, Bikash Rout, Swastik Samal, Shubrajyoti Mishra, Saroja Panda, Durgaprasad Behera, Ansuman Tripathy, Sujit Skhetra Lenka, Ajay Goura

Odisha Cheetahs

Amit Sahoo, Sourav Gouda, Prasanta Baral, Suman Mohapatra, Anurag Sarangi, KK Sandeep, Maroju Prasanth, Mojakir Khan, Abhishek Raut, Ronald B Singh, Manish Rout, Badal Bhol, Abhijeet Hota, Mrunmay Tripathi, Manoj Barik

Odisha Jaguars

Lagnajit Samal, Manoj Kashyap, Sandeep Chouhan, Rahul Choudhary, Girija Rout, Nirbishankar Barik, Nihar Bhuyan, Dibya Ranjan Das, Shamsul Khan, Anwesh Das, Abhijit Barik, Sunil Sahoo, Rasmi Sahoo, Kshyama Bal, Bibhu Mallick

Odisha Panthers

Krushna Barik, Ranjit Paikaray, Sparsh Somani, Ankit Singh, Abhishek Yadav, Nisikanta Rout, Pradeep Pradhan, Binit Mohanty, Dinesh Srivastav, Alok Chandra Sahoo, Chandramani Biswal, Ashutosh Das, Basant Mohanty, Jayanta Behera, Shubham Nayak, Sidhant Jena

Odisha Pumas

Dhiraj Singh, Debashish Mahakud, Tukuna Sahoo, Badal P Nishad, Prayash K Singh, Pravin Tirkey, Anurag Das, Jitendra Thapa, Abhinash Nayak, Sandeep Patnaik, Arainda Singh, Purnachandra Majhi, Illu Gocchayat, Prasantha Rana, Kameshwar Barik, Soubhagya R Mohanty