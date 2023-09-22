Odisha T20 2023, Jharkhand vs Assam, Final: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Stream Details

The final showdown of Odisha T20 2023 is set to take place between Jharkhand and Assam on Friday, September 22, at Cuttack's Barabati Stadium. Interestingly, this will be their first encounter of the season.

Jharkhand finished in the first position in Group A with two wins in three games. They were scheduled to play the semi-final game against Kerala on Thursday, but the match was abandoned due to rain. However, Jharkhand secured a final berth based on their higher position in the group.

In their last group-stage outing against Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand demonstrated all-round dominance. They posted a formidable total of 201/3 in 20 overs, powered by half-centuries from Virat Singh and Robin Minz. Their bowlers then throttled Himachal Pradesh, limiting them to just 78 runs and securing a commanding 123-run victory.

Assam faced Hyderabad in their semi-final game, where Hyderabad won the toss and elected to bowl. The match was reduced to nine overs due to rain.

Despite Assam losing three early wickets with only 28 runs on the board, Riyan Parag and Sibsankar Roy staged a remarkable recovery, both notching half-centuries. Parag played a destructive knock of 68 runs off 26 deliveries, consisting of three fours and eight sixes.

Hyderabad lost the first wicket on the very first delivery of their innings. However, solid contributions from Rohit Rayudu and Chandan Sahani kept Hyderabad in the hunt. Sahani scored 40 runs off just 16 deliveries, while Rayudu made 30 runs off 15 deliveries.

At the end of nine overs, Hyderabad could only post 127 runs for the loss of five wickets and lost the match by 15 runs. Riyan Parag also played a key role with the ball, picking up two wickets for 29 runs in two overs.

Jharkhand vs Assam Match Details

Match: Jharkhand vs Assam (Final)

Date and Time: September 22, 2023, 4:00 pm IST

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

Jharkhand vs Assam Pitch Report

In the last five matches of this season, the average first-innings score has stood at 143 runs. Notably, teams opting to bowl first have emerged victorious in three of these last five games. Consequently, the toss winner may lean towards choosing to bowl in this contest.

Jharkhand vs Assam Weather Forecast

Expect cloudy weather to persist throughout the match, with the initial temperature around 31 degrees Celsius, gradually dropping to approximately 27 degrees by the conclusion of the game. Humidity levels are anticipated to remain high, exceeding 85% throughout the match.

Jharkhand vs Assam Probable XIs

Jharkhand

Pankaj Kumar (wk), Robin Minz, Virat Singh (c), Nazim Siddiqui, Aditya Singh, Vikash Singh, Anukul Roy, Supriyo Chakraborty, Vivek Kumar, Monu Kumar, Sushant Mishra

Assam

Sumit Ghadigaonkar (wk), Pradyaun Saikia, Vishal Roy, Sibsankar Roy, Denish Das, Riyan Parag (c), Akash Sengupta, Pallav Das, Mukhtar Hussain, Rahul Singh, Saurav Dey

Jharkhand vs Assam Match Prediction

Jharkhand and Assam both secured the top position in their respective groups, showcasing dominant performances across all aspects of the game. As a result, this upcoming clash promises to be an evenly-matched contest between these two formidable teams.

Prediction: Jharkhand to win the match.

Jharkhand vs Assam Live Streaming details and channel list:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode