Odisha T20 2023, Kerala vs Chhattisgarh, Match 12: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Stream Details

The upcoming clash between Kerala and Chhattisgarh in the 12th game of the Odisha T20 2023, scheduled for Wednesday, September 20, at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, marks the culmination of the league stage of the tournament.

Kerala have been a team to watch this season, currently holding second place in the points table with one win out of their two matches. What's particularly striking is their impressive net run rate, which is the highest among the four teams in Group B.

Their previous game against Assam didn't go according to plan. Kerala struggled with the bat and were bundled out for a mere 92 runs in 19.5 overs, with only two players managing to reach double-digit scores. In reply, Assam made 34 runs in five overs before the rain-interruption and won by 15 runs by the D/L method.

Chhattisgarh's campaign in the tournament has been challenging, as they have struggled to secure a win in any of their matches this season. In their upcoming game, they will be determined to finish their campaign on a positive note and salvage some pride.

On the other hand, this upcoming match holds significant importance for Kerala. To secure a spot in the semi-finals, Kerala must emerge victorious in this crucial contest. The pressure is on, and they will be aiming for a strong performance.

In their previous outing, Chhattisgarh managed to post a total of 133 runs for the loss of eight wickets against Odisha B. Their openers, Rishabh Tiwari and Shashank Chandrakar, got off to a promising start with a 72-run partnership for the first wicket in just 7.4 overs. However, rain interruption affected the match, and Odisha B's batters were able to reach 46 runs for the loss of two wickets in just 3.4 overs, securing an eight-wicket victory via the D/L method.

Kerala vs Chhattisgarh Match Details

Match: Kerala vs Chhattisgarh, Match 12

Date and Time: September 20, 2023, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

Kerala vs Chhattisgarh Pitch Report

The pitch at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack appears to be offering a balanced contest between bat and ball for this upcoming game. With an average first innings score of 138 runs in the last five matches this season, it suggests that the pitch is competitive and can produce engaging cricket.

Recent trends have shown that teams bowling first have achieved success in the last few matches at this venue. Considering this, the team winning the toss in this game might lean towards opting to bowl.

Kerala vs Chhattisgarh Weather Forecast

The weather forecast for Cuttack during this match suggests that the skies are expected to remain cloudy throughout the game. At the start of the match, the temperature is anticipated to be around 28 degrees Celsius. As the match progresses and heads towards its conclusion, there might be a slight drop in temperature, with it potentially reaching around 26 degrees Celsius.

Kerala vs Chhattisgarh Probable XIs

Kerala

Vishnu Vinod, Mohammed Azharuddeen (wk), Rohan Kunnummal (c), Salman Nizar, Abdul Basith, Shreyas Gopal, Sijo Joseph, Vinod Kumar C V, KM Asif, Basil Thampi, Vaisakh Chandran

Chhattisgarh

Shashank Chandrakar (wk), Shashank Singh, Amandeep Khare (c), Rishabh Tiwari, Aishwarya Mourya, Shubham Agarwal, Sourabh Majumdar, Shaban Khan, Sumit Ruikar, Shashank Tiwari, Vasudev Bareth

Kerala vs Chhattisgarh Match Prediction

Kerala's impressive net run rate may position them favourably, but they face a crucial must-win situation in their upcoming game to secure a spot in the tournament's next stage. On the other hand, Chhattisgarh displayed promising batting performances in their initial game but couldn't replicate that form in their most recent outing.

Their bowlers, too, faced challenges in both matches, highlighting areas of improvement. As Kerala and Chhattisgarh prepare for their crucial clash, it's apparent that both teams have areas to address and will aim to achieve a comprehensive performance.

Prediction: Kerala to win the match.

Kerala vs Chhattisgarh Live Streaming details and channel list:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode