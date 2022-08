Odisha Women’s T20 League 2022: Full schedule, squads, timings and live streaming details

The Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) is all set for the second edition of the Odisha Women’s T20 League, starting on Monday, August 1. The grand finale of the tournament is scheduled for Thursday, August 11.

A total of five teams will take part in the tournament. Odisha Red, Odisha Violet, Odisha Purple, Odisha Yellow, and Odisha Green are the participating teams in the competition. Each team will play the other side twice in the league phase.

The top two sides at the end of the league stage will contest the grand finale. The Driems Ground in Cuttack will host all the matches of the tournament.

Odisha Red are the defending champions, having defeated Odisha Violet in the previous season’s final.

Odisha Women’s T20 League 2022: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

August 1, Monday

Odisha Red vs Odisha Violet, 9:00 AM

Odisha Purple vs Odisha Yellow, 1:00 PM

August 2, Tuesday

Odisha Red vs Odisha Green, 9:00 AM

Odisha Violet vs Odisha Yellow, 1:00 PM

August 3, Wednesday

Odisha Violet vs Odisha Purple, 9:00 AM

Odisha Yellow vs Odisha Green, 1:00 PM

August 4, Thursday

Odisha Red vs Odisha Yellow, 9:00 AM

Odisha Purple vs Odisha Green, 1:00 PM

August 5, Friday

Odisha Red vs Odisha Purple, 9:00 AM

Odisha Violet vs Odisha Green, 1:00 PM

August 6, Saturday

Odisha Yellow vs Odisha Purple, 9:00 AM

Odisha Violet vs Odisha Red, 1:00 PM

August 7, Sunday

Odisha Yellow vs Odisha Violet, 9:00 AM

Odisha Green vs Odisha Red, 1:00 PM

August 8, Monday

Odisha Green vs Odisha Yellow, 9:00 AM

Odisha Purple vs Odisha Violet, 1:00 PM

August 9, Tuesday

Odisha Green vs Odisha Purple, 9:00 AM

Odisha Yellow vs Odisha Red, 1:00 PM

August 10, Wednesday

Odisha Green vs Odisha Violet, 9:00 AM

Odisha Purple vs Odisha Red, 1:00 PM

August 11, Thursday

Final, 1:00 PM

Odisha Women’s T20 League 2022: Live Streaming Details

The Fan Code app and website will live stream all matches of the tournament for fans in India.

Odisha Women’s T20 League 2022: Squads

Odisha Green

Rasanara Parwin (c), Sunita Murmu, Sangita Khadia, Tanmayee Behera. Aditi Singhdeo (wk), Rasmita Chinara (wk), Sulagna Nayak, Sujata Mallick, Namrata Raghubansi, Malati Murmu, Kalpana Nayak, Suryasnat Swain, Bijaylaxmi Behera, G M Alakananda, Pranjal Singh, Sarada Mahanand

Odisha Purple

Pragyan Mohanty (c/wk), Madhusmita Behera (wk), Suchismita Panda, Sarojini Giri, Poonam Nayak, Dipty Bhengra (wk), Sonalisha Sahu, Kuni Bhadra, Swarnalata Nayak, Rameswari Naik, Sabita Kachim, Jahnavi Sarangi, Smuti Mahanta, Rajashree Swain, Subhra N Swain, Ankita Giri

Odisha Red

Madhuri Mehta (c), Anjali Singh, Rajeswari Jena (wk), Monalisa Rout (wk), Roshni Bagarty, Puja Rani Das, BLS Baisnavi, Tarana Pradhan, Abhilipsa Pradhan, Jhuli Behera, Sreya Priyadarsini, Kallansi Dhritya, Nibedita Nayak, Laxmipriya Naik, Jayashree Mukhi, Puja Kumari Yadav

Odisha Violet

Sushree Dibyadarshini (c), Rani Tudu, Silpa Swain, Priyankavee Muduli, Alipsa Biswal, Tanvi Ranjana (wk), Suvalaxmi Rout (wk), Meghna Padhi, ReemaLaxmi Ekka, Prathana Pratisruti, SV Lorence, Sushree Anita Singh, Rani Kumar Prasad, Aparna Rani Sahoo, Ananya Mishra, Sriya Chakra

Odisha Yellow

Priyanka Priyadarshini (c), Kajal Jena, Sarita Mehera, Joyce Nayak (wk), Jyoti Kumar Prasad, Sumitra Sahoo (wk), Suchitra Roy, Banalata Mallick, Indrani Chatria, Shantilata Prusty. Swopnarani Sahoo, Mitali Sharma, Soni Prasad, Barsarani Singh, Sonali Hembram, Bhabani Dhada

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far