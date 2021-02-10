Officials to introduce a 'BBL-specific' DRS for the next season

Head of the Big Bash League Alistair Dobson indicated that the Decision Review System (DRS) would be introduced for the next season of the BBL. The recently concluded 2020-21 edition of the tournament was marred by numerous umpiring errors, much to the constraint of fans and experts.

The 10th edition of the BBL became the most-watched season on TV and streaming platforms. After the Sydney Sixers retained their title, Alistair Dobson said the introduction of a 'BBL specific' DRS was on the cards. Speaking to AAP, the BBL boss was also delighted with the audience's response and said:

"To finish the way it did last night … relief is certainly part of it and pride on behalf of everyone involved. That game reminded everyone how amazing the Big Bash is; we didn’t get as much of that this season, but it was a great reminder of what a great competition it is and how much people care about it."

The BBL also came up with three innovations this season - Boost Point, X-Factor Substitute and Power Surge. Alistair Dobson said the new rules had brought a 'net positive impact' but would be reviewed before being used again for the next season.

Shane Warne lambasted BBL officials for poor umpiring

Shane Warne was one of the most prominent voices who had raised concerns over poor umpiring in the BBL. The former leg-spinner believed the tournament would not be taken seriously if Cricket Australia didn't introduce DRS soon.

"I’m sorry but who is in charge of the umpires in Australia? Every game we see horrible mistakes & it’s embarrassing for the BBL completion! The big bash is a wonderful tournament, but it’s fast becoming a joke and could ruin players' careers," said the former Aussie spinner.

Please, can we have DRS immediately! No one likes to criticise the umpires as it’s a tough job - we know that. But while these howlers continue, what do we do? Say everyone makes mistakes & accept it? CA have to implement DRS immediately or we won’t attract big international players & the BBL won’t be taken seriously," concluded Warne.

It remains to be seen what different elements BBL officials will add to the DRS, as Dobson mentioned that they are looking at a customized 'BBL specific' review system.