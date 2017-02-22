5 oldest batsmen to score their maiden T20I fifty

Michael Klinger, with his fifty against Sri Lanka, joined the list of oldest batsman to score their maiden T20I fifty.

22 Feb 2017

A myth that keeps floating up every time T20s are discussed is that old legs can’t hold their own in the shortest format of the game. The lean and condensed look of the T20 format makes it seem imperative for the players to be young and zestful, but the likes of Brad Hogg, Ashish Nehra, and now, Michael Klinger continue to conveniently buck the trend.

Earlier this month, MS Dhoni, aged 35, scored his first fifty after close to a decade of playing T20Is. With his fifty against Sri Lanka in the third T20I, Klinger has pipped the former Indian captain, joining the list of players who were the oldest to reach their maiden T20I fifty:

Michael Klinger (36 y 233 d)

The ‘Jewish Bradman’, as he is called, saw his dream come true when he was picked up for the T20I squad against Sri Lanka at the ripe young age of 36. After scores of 38 and 43 in the first and second T20Is, Klinger managed to breach the 50-run barrier in the third T20I against Sri Lanka, powering the side to a score of 187. He scored 62 while opening the batting with Aaron Finch, forging a 79 run opening partnership.

His call-up came on the back of consistent performances in the domestic circuit and a fruitful season for the Perth Scorchers who went on to become champions of the 2017 edition of the Big Bash.