Oman D10 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Oman D10 2024 is a domestic T10 tournament organized by Oman Cricket. The first match of the tournament will take place on Monday, January 29, with a total of 40 matches scheduled to be played overall.

All the matches will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Oman. A total of eight teams will participate in the competition; Azaiba XI, Ruwi Rangers, Ghubrah Giants, Khuwair Warriors, Qurum Thunders, Bousher Busters, Amerat Royals, and Darsait Titans.

Each team will play the other seven teams once in the first round. The final is scheduled to take place on Friday, February 9.

This is the second edition of the tournament. The first edition took place in March of 2022. Ruwi Rangers won the tournament after defeating Qurum Thunders in the final by eight wickets.

The Rangers won the toss and elected to bowl. The Thunders posted a total of 125 for four in 10 overs and the Rangers chased it down in 9.4 overs. Khalid Kail scored 62 runs off 28 deliveries and won the Player of the Match award.

Oman D10 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (all times in IST)

Monday, January 29

Match 1: Azaiba XI vs Ghubrah Giants - 05:30 PM

Match 2: Khuwair Warriors vs Qurum Thunders - 07:30 PM

Match 3: Bousher Busters vs Amerat Royals - 09:30 PM

Match 4: Ruwi Rangers vs Darsait Titans - 11:30 PM

Tuesday, January 30

Match 5: Ghubrah Giants vs Qurum Thunders - 05:30 PM

Match 6: Khuwair Warriors vs Azaiba XI - 07:30 PM

Match 7: Amerat Royals vs Darsait Titans - 09:30 PM

Match 8: Bousher Busters vs Ruwi Rangers - 11:30 PM

Wednesday, January 31

Match 9: Darsait Titans vs Bousher Busters - 05:30 PM

Match 10: Amerat Royals vs Ruwi Rangers - 07:30 PM

Match 11: Ghubrah Giants vs Khuwair Warriors - 09:30 PM

Match 12: Azaiba XI vs Qurum Thunders - 11:30 PM

Thursday, February 1

Match 13: Ruwi Rangers vs Khuwair Warriors - 05:30 PM

Match 14: Bousher Busters vs Azaiba XI - 07:30 PM

Match 15: Qurum Thunders vs Darsait Titans - 09:30 PM

Match 16: Ghubrah Giants vs Amerat Royals - 11:30 PM

Friday, February 2

Match 17: Amerat Royals vs Azaiba XI - 05:30 PM

Match 18: Ghubrah Giants vs Bousher Busters - 07:30 PM

Match 19: Qurum Thunders vs Ruwi Rangers - 09:30 PM

Match 20: Khuwair Warriors vs Darsait Titans - 11:30 PM

Saturday, February 3

Match 21: Qurum Thunders vs Amerat Royals - 05:30 PM

Match 22: Darsait Titans vs Ghubrah Giants - 07:30 PM

Match 23: Ruwi Rangers vs Azaiba XI - 09:30 PM

Match 24: Khuwair Warriors vs Bousher Busters - 11:30 PM

Monday, February 5

Match 25: Qurum Thunders vs Bousher Busters - 05:30 PM

Match 26: Khuwair Warriors vs Amerat Royals - 07:30 PM

Match 27: Ghubrah Giants vs Ruwi Rangers - 09:30 PM

Match 28: Darsait Titans vs Azaiba XI - 11:30 PM

Tuesday, February 6

Match 29: TBC vs TBC - 05:30 PM

Match 30: TBC vs TBC - 07:30 PM

Match 31: TBC vs TBC - 09:30 PM

Match 32: TBC vs TBC - 11:30 PM

Wednesday, February 7

Match 33: TBC vs TBC - 07:30 PM

Match 34: TBC vs TBC - 09:30 PM

Match 35: TBC vs TBC - 11:30 PM

Thursday, February 8

Match 36: TBC vs TBC - 07:30 PM

Match 37: TBC vs TBC - 09:30 PM

Match 38: TBC vs TBC - 11:30 PM

Friday, February 9

3/4 Place Play off: TBC vs TBC - 09:30 PM

Final: TBC vs TBC - 11:30 PM

Oman D10 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: FanCode App & Website

Live Telecast: N/A

Oman D10 2024: Full Squads

Azaiba XI

Aqeel Muhammad, Mansoor Ali Mazhar, Asif Al Balushi, Ghazanfar Iqbal, Haider Razzaq, Haythim Bahar, Jasim Illahi, Sagheer Ahmed, Shahzad Rahim, Usman Haider, Waseem Akhtar, Anis Ur Rehman (Wk), Sufyan Yousuf (Wk), Abid Ullah, Faraz Muhammad, Mehedi Hassan Mokhlesur, Muhammed Imran

Ruwi Rangers

Abhishek Batra, Karan Sonavale, Khalid Kail, Abdul Khaliq, Aflal Kariapper, Mohamed Rasfas, Mohammad Nadeem, Nadeem Khan, Umair Shakeel, Naseem Khushi (Wk), Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah, Mujibur Imran Ali, Saad Baggad, Sanju Sanjeev, Vighnesh Yadav

Ghubrah Giants

Hanif Ullah, Muhammad Raheem, Saishiv Narayan, Sheikh Adil Kureshi, Usama Aqeel, Ahmed Hassan Khan, Imran Mohammed, Kalaiarasan Natarajan, Lakshmi Narayanapura, Muhammed Waqas, Nishanth Kumar Ramajeyam, Prabhakaran Kannan, Suhil Kanagaraj, Arun Dev (Wk), Banty Nandy, Barathwaj Vinayagam (Wk), Muzaffar Shiralkar (Wk), Sajeev Mohanan, Sivaraj Dheenadhayalu, Yashas GL

Khuwair Warriors

Eameen Habib, Ghouse Hussaini Syed, Melwin Mathew, Bharat Narula, Jahanzeb Asghar Ali, Mehran Khan, Muzahir Raza, Pradeep Kumar, Sajjad Khan, Shazaf Ali, Sohail Ahmad, Vijeesh Channengadan, Sultan Ahmed (Wk), Vibin Vilayil (Wk), Aqib Javeed, Parameswaran Shankar, Rashad Balushi, Satish Chhavinath, Tapan Viz

Qurum Thunders

Ayaan Khan, Hashir Dafedar, Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Aiyappa Chonira Rathan, Ashish Odedara, Ganesh Narsumaiya, Pranav Athawale, Samay Shrivastava, Sandeep Goud, Siddharth Bukkapatnam, Suraj Kumar, Swapnil Khadye, Afreidh KT, Akash Mohite, Jay Chhelavada, Munis Ansari

Bousher Busters

Aqib Ilyas, Hammad Ifraq, Hammad Mirza, Shubo Pal, Aqil Khan, Asif Khan, Asim Kamal, Pruthvi Machhi, Wasim Ali, Adeeb Usmani (Wk), Bilal Shah, Fawad Ali, Fayyaz Butt, Imran Ali, Shahbaz Shah, Sufyan Mehmood ( c ), Syed Muzamil

Amerat Royals

Junaid Jan, Sankata Prasad, Zikria Islam, Gagan Sodhi, Hasnain Ul Wahab, Jiten Ramanandi, Mohammad Uddin, Rafiullah, Shahrukh Khan, Pratik Athavale (Wk), Vinayak Shukla (Wk), Azmath Khan, Faisal Shah, Hassnain Ali, Jay Odedara, Mohit Patel, Shakeel Ahmad

Darsait Titans

Amjad Khan, Ikram Sadaat, Mohammad Arafat Islam, Aamir Kaleem, Aryan Bisht, Nishad KS, Ravindra Karunaratne, Shaik Sahil, Suresh Vikas, Zeeshan Maqsood, Keshan Wanniarachchi, Rahil Habibullah, Abbas Khan, Ajay Lalcheta, Dhanushka Prasad, Kasun Ekanayake, MD Yousuf, Shafiq Jan, Ubaid Ullah

