Oman D10 Women's Exhibition Match 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

Oman Cricket has scheduled the exhibition match for women's cricketers during the ongoing Oman D10 League 2024. Oman Red Women and Oman Blue Women are the two participating sides in the game.

The Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Oman will host the game. The highly anticipated contest is scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 3.

Both sides have named a 13-member squad. This match gives an ideal platform for domestic and young cricketers in the country to give their best and stand a chance to make it to the national team.

Oman Cricket is currently hosting the Men's Oman D10 League with eight teams, namely Amerat Royals, Azaiba XI, Bousher Busters, Darsait Titans, Ghubrah Giants, Khuwair Warriors, Qurum Thunders, and Ruwi Rangers.

With multiple seasons of the league successfully hosted, Oman Cricket would be aiming to host the full-fledged Oman D10 Women's League in the upcoming months.

Ever since making its international debut in 2020, the Oman women's cricket team has made giant leaps, playing 18 T20I games. They have registered seven wins, suffered 10 losses, with one of their games ending without a result. Their first-ever international series was a tri-series involving Qatar and Kuwait in Doha in January 2020.

Oman D10 Women's Exhibition Match 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Saturday, February 3

Exhibition Match - Oman Blue Women vs Oman Red Women, Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman, 2:30 pm

Oman D10 Women's Exhibition Match 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

The FanCode app and website will live stream the exhibition match between Oman Red Women and Oman Blue Women. However, there will be no live telecast of the game for fans in India.

Oman D10 Women's Exhibition Match 2024: Full Squads

Oman Blue Women

Alifiya Sayed, Javed Hira, Shreya Prabhu, Aneeka Ashik, Javed Hina, Priyanka Mendonca, Trupti Pawde, Braina Pinto (Wk), Sakshi Shetty (Wk), Bhakti Shetty, Sameera Khan, Sani Zehra, Sushanthika Sathiya

Oman Red Women

Akshadha Gunasekar, Eshal Siddiqui, Jayavarsaa Shridevi, Devananda Jithin, Nitya Joshi, Raksha Prabhakar, Shanel De Silva, Cynthia Saldanha (Wk), Merita Pinto, Pratima Bhattcharjee, Sahana Jellany, Shajna Rajesh, Sushma Shetty

