Oman D20 2021, Amerat Royals vs Azaiba XI: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

In the 20th match of Oman D20 2021, Amerat Royals and Azaiba XI will lock horns at Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman Cricket, Ministry Turf 1 on December 30, Thursday.

Amerat Royals are currently in fifth position in the points table after registering two wins and two defeats, bagging four points. As the tournament slowly moves to the business end, the Royals will be keen to book a Super Four spot.

The Twinkal Bhandari-led Royals side have a good blend of young and experienced cricketers on their side, but they need to put up some collective performances to stay in the reckoning for Super Four.

On the other hand, Azaiba XI are having a disastrous tournament and are current wooden spoon holders with just one win and three defeats in the four matches. Though they are already out of the tournament, they would be aiming to spoil other teams’ parties going into their remaining encounters.

Amerat Royals vs Azaiba XI Match Details

Match: Amerat Royals vs Azaiba XI, Match 20

Date and Time: December 30, Thursday, 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman Cricket, Ministry Turf 1

Amerat Royals vs Azaiba XI Weather Report

There will be no rain or sand storm interruptions during the encounter. The weather forecast during the contest looks very good for the game of cricket. Temperatures will hover around 20-25 degrees Celsius.

Amerat Royals vs Azaiba XI Pitch Report

Batters and bowlers will have their fair share of this 22-yard strip. The first innings average score lies around 160-180. Anything above 180 would be a tough ask for a chasing team. The captain winning the toss would love to bat first on this wicket.

Amerat Royals vs Azaiba XI Probable XIs

Amerat Royals

Twinkal Bhandari (c) (wk), Karan Sonavale, Sankata Prasad, Pratik Athavale, Rafiullah, Mehran Khan, Viren Patel, Vinayak Shukla, Hemal Tandel, Bilal Khan, Adnan Haq

Azaiba XI

Mudassar Igbal (c), Akmal Shahzad (wk), Haythim Bahar, Waseem Akhtar, Imran Muhammed, Basen Al Balushi, Khalid Rasheed, Mohammed Asghar Safi Shaikh, Hammad Mirza, Rao Wagar Ahmed, Arsalan Bashir

Amerat Royals vs Azaiba XI Prediction

Amerat Royals have won two matches and lost two encounters. The Royals registered two big wins to stay on the positive side of the net run rate. They will be eyeing a better spot on the points table as they run into this encounter. We can expect them to come out on top of all guns blazing over wooden spoon holders Azaiba XI.

Prediction: Amerat Royals to win this encounter

Amerat Royals vs Azaiba XI live streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fan Code

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

